Bridgehampton and Smithtown Christian were the only teams in the Suffolk Class D Tournament. They owned the best records against the others in the fourth-team classification. So they began at the end — in the championship game. As it turned out, Bridgehampton built a 12-point halftime lead Wednesday night...
The brackets are set for the Section VI boys hockey playoffs. 4-Clarence vs. 5-Lockport/Niagara Falls, 6 p.m. 1-Orchard Park vs. 4-Clarence-5-Lockport/Niagara Falls winner, 8 p.m. 2-Williamsville North vs. 3-Lancaster, 8:30 p.m. Final. Monday, Feb. 28. 6 p.m. Small schools. All games at Northtown Center. Pre-quarterfinals. Saturday. 8-Kenmore vs. 9-Amherst, 1...
HAMPDEN, Maine — The third-seeded Hampden Academy girls basketball team found themselves facing a flu-ravaged Lewiston High School basketball team in their Class AA North quarterfinal on Thursday night. Sixth seeded Lewiston was without three starters due to a flu outbreak, including leading scorer Natalie Beaudoin (12.9 points per...
ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls basketball team ran away with an easy 65-32 win over Bishop Fenwick High Tuesday night at home. Defense was the story for the Shamrocks, who forced more than 20 turnovers to help smother the Crusaders’ offense. A 3-2 zone defense pressed Bishop Fenwick nearly all four quarters, forcing errant passes that led to quick transition layups to get the Shamrocks ahead early at 11-2 in the first quarter.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local teams will battle for conference titles this week. It all starts Tuesday night in the STAC Conference for the Elmira girls and Corning boys basketball programs. Elmira, now ranked 9th in the state in Class AA, hosts Chenango Valley at 7 pm in the STAC semis. If the Express […]
Though not ideal – and not as originally scheduled before the first tip of the season – the past week was both the busiest and the best of the season for Tonawanda’s girls basketball team. The Lady Warriors went 3-2 in a stretch that saw them play four games in as many days, allowing them the chance to squeeze in […]
It’s been a back-and-forth season for the Kenmore West boys basketball team in terms of finding consistency in the win column, however, the team has been able to make a run in the past week. The Blue Devils opened last week with a 69-48 win over their cross-town rivals on Feb. 7. Following the win, Ken West had a dominant […]
North Tonawanda’s girls basketball team exacted revenge on the only team to have defeated it this season when NT took down LewPort on Feb. 9, 54-51. The Lady Lumberjacks’ 15-8 run over the course of the fourth quarter proved to be just enough to propel them to victory, as North Tonawanda started the stanza trailing by the same four-point deficit […]
This week's Edmonds Woodway athlete of the week is junior boys basketball player Ben Hanson. Ben lead the Warriors to a dramatic 58-57 win over Snohomish in the first round of the district tournament. Trailing 57-55 Hanson drained a 3pter from the left wing that gave the Warriors the lead for good. Ben was also all over the floor on the defensive end as he lead the team with steals also. Coach Robert Brown praised Hanson's effort in the game. "Ben gave us a lift in the second half when trailing by 17 points. His energy and effort was key to our comeback win."
Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda will honor 10 alumni and two athletic teams as the latest inductees into the school’s Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Fame at a banquet and ceremony on April 2, at Banchetti by Rizzo’s, Amherst. Five O’Hara alumni will be inducted into the school’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. These […]
The following Kenmore Tonawanda residents have been named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Grade 9 Tyler Bridge, Jack Daigler, Brody Herrmann, Matthew Zakrzewski. Grade 10 Luca D’Angelo, Justin Johnson, Matthew Mayer, Brett McDowell, Paul Murdie, Edward Quinn. Grade 11 Michael Annunziata, Owen Close, Jack Freeman, Luke Granto, Braeden Grzybek, Dylan Heyworth, Thomas […]
For Middletown sophomore wrestler Stephan Monchery, opponents haven't been the only battle this season.
Monchery's 17-year-old brother, Stevie, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Nov. 15, 2021, right before wrestling season began.
WEST LONG BRANCH – The story of the 2021-22 Monmouth basketball season has yet to be written.
Nearly a third of the conference schedule remains, with four of the six games at home before the MAAC Tournament gets underway on March 8 in Atlantic City.
– Students at Cardinal O’Hara High School decided to take advantage of the snow and the large field at the rear of the school to have a snowball fight. Among the group getting ready to throw their snowballs are Wilson Hendershot, left, who organized the fun, and Kolton Muldowney, who helped with the event.
ONONDAGA COUNTY – Even before the chaos and excitement of the Section III playoffs, area high school girls basketball teams engaged in some big games to warm up for the post-season. This included a pair of showdowns Monday night where Bishop Ludden got the best of its neighbors from...
The Husson University women’s basketball team has won the last five North Atlantic Conference Tournament championships. Number six isn’t going to be easy. That’s because the Eagles will have to do it on the road since Maine Maritime Academy defeated Husson in Castine last Saturday, which earned the Mariners the right to host the four-team East Division Tournament that gets underway on Friday.
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Bishop Grimes girls opened the Section III playoffs with a 53-35 win over Syracuse Academy of Science on Thursday night. Rosalie Vincent and Natalie Musolino both scored 13 points for the Cobras in the win over the Atoms. Alexius Pierce led all scorers with 16 points in the loss for SAS.
BUFFALO, N.Y.— With the upcoming SUNYAC Tournament in full focus, the Buffalo State women's basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter, cruising to a critical 65-58 home victory over league-leading Cortland Tuesday evening. With the win, the Bengals are guaranteed a top four-seed heading into the SUNAC Tournament.
TRUMBULL — Defending FCIAC champion Ridgefield went undefeated in a shortened league schedule a year ago. St. Joseph brought a 14-0 league mark into the regular season finale at the Vito Montelli gym on Wednesday night. Everything was going to plan for No. 5 St. Joseph until it wasn’t....
