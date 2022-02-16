Spindle Items

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article.BLACK VOICES DISCUSS ALZHEIMER’S – February is Black History Month, and while there is...

www.kentonbee.com

WEAU-TV 13

Wagner Tails clothing item fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I had several people ask me about the Wagner Tails sweatshirt I was wearing in recent promos on WEAU. My sweatshirt was a custom design. However, my friend who designed it and printed it for me added the clothing item to her Etsy shop (LittleHuskyShop) to help us raise money for shelter pets.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
kentonbee.com

February 16, 2022

World Spay/Neuter Day observed by Ten Lives Club Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group helps reduce the number of unwanted kittens born every year by spaying and neutering cats. In honor of Worldwide Spay/Neuter Day in February, the nonprofit group will offer $25 low-cost male neutering services. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the group will perform 25 male neuters for the […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
kentonbee.com

Senior News

The following activities are scheduled at the Town of Tonawanda Senior Center, 291 Ensminger Road, Tonawanda. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday for a $3 donation; please make a reservation at least three days in advance. For more information, call the center at 716-874- 3266 or visit the town’s website at www.tonawanda.ny.us. Thursday, Feb. 179 a.m. Table Tennis10 […]
TONAWANDA, NY
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Macramé Workshop at STUMP

Join STUMP for a macramé workshop taught by bloomin’ BUCKET on Wednesday, February 16 at 7 p.m. You’ll leave with your own handmade macramé hanger and a 4” trailing plant to fit perfectly in the hanger! Light refreshments will be available. Tickets are $40 per person; click here to register and reserve your spot.
FOOD & DRINKS
Franklin County Free Press

Coat Drive Donates 4,850+ Items

Congregations from a variety of faiths and communities in Pennsylvania and other neighboring states collected over 4,850 donated items as part of a coat drive. The items include coats and other winter clothing items that will be donated to refugees from Afghanistan living in the Harrisburg area. The project. The...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
annatexas.gov

Dispose of bulky items

Are your trash and recycling carts passing the lid test? In order for CARDS trucks to service carts, the lids must be closed. An overflowing cart may not be serviced at all by the crews. If your cart is overflowing, please remove the extra items and save them for Bulky Item pick-up day.
ENVIRONMENT
kentonbee.com

What’s Going On

PETS
Dementia
Society
kentonbee.com

Child care shortage poses problem to working mothers

As a leader in government, I have found that over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted problems in our system that have long existed but weren’t directly addressed. Moving forward, we now have the opportunity to make much-needed changes that will benefit all in our community. Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of attending a press […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kentonbee.com

Rock for the Cure to raise funds for blood cancers

Music lovers will have an opportunity to enjoy a night out for a good cause this month at the sixth annual Rock for the Cure, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Tralf Music Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m. Presented by a Clarence-based charity called the Against the Storm Foundation, the event will donate its proceeds to […]
CLARENCE, NY
kentonbee.com

PeopleInc Remains Forward Thinking

People Inc., a locally based multi-specialty nonprofit organization, concluded celebrating its 50th year anniversary milestone at the end of last year, highlighting the agency’s evolution. People Inc. was founded on Aug. 14, 1970, by a small group of parents and professionals who were concerned and passionate about addressing the needs of people with intellectual disabilities. Fifty years later, the nonprofit […]
ADVOCACY
kentonbee.com

Group donates to Oishei Children’s Hospital

The Women Interested in Cystic Health presented the Lung Treatment Center of Oishei Children’s Hospital with a check for $10,000 at a recent luncheon at Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More. Attending the event were Dr. Danielle Goetz, pediatric director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center, and Dr. Carla Frederick, adult director of the center. The check was presented by Joanne Zini, […]
CHARITIES
kentonbee.com

An invaluable service hidden in plain sight

When we talk about the police department, there are so many services offered that we do not even think about. These services make a big difference by giving definition to the spectrum of services. One such service is Animal Control Service headed by Officer Mark Ansel, at the Town of Tonawanda Police Department. When anyone in the community calls the […]
TONAWANDA, NY
kentonbee.com

Parents voice their opinion to lift mask mandate

Parents continue to voice their opinion at the Ken-Ton School District Board of Education monthly meetings to lift the mask mandate for children in schools. Although the State ended the mask mandate for businesses last week, it's still in place for schools, and this issue will be revisited in March. The School Superintendent Sabatino Cimato issued a letter following the […]
EDUCATION
kentonbee.com

Out of the Past

25 Years Ago Feb. 19, 1997 Officers from the Town of Tonawanda Police Department will attend a series of 10, two-day domestic violence seminars, co-sponsored by the Cheektowaga Police Department, for Western New York police departments starting Friday, Feb. 21. Cheektowaga police will sponsor the seminars with Haven House and the National Conference. The 10 seminars, which will run through […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Wbaltv.com

Talking teddy bear gives patients with dementia a new way to connect

Patients with dementia and memory issues could soon have a new way to connect. Cue Teddy is a teddy bear that not only talks but listens. It engages with individuals with memory disorders. Cue Teddy is the brainchild of Dr. Roger Nelson. The retired physical therapist's family dealt with dementia,...
HEALTH
furniturefashion.com

Arranging Aesthetic Flower Bouquets

The Basic Elements to Arranging Aesthetic Flower Bouquets. Have you ever been invited to an event, and thought to yourself, “Darn, this place looks amazing –especially the flowers–, the decoration guys must be the best event planners in town?” Well, your thoughts might have been true, but what if the host designed the bouquets, DIY?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
prima.co.uk

How to fold beautiful origami flowers this Spring

Origami is the ancient art of paper folding. It originated in Japan in the 1600s, although other folding techniques already existed in China and Europe. The goal is to transform a flat square sheet of paper into a finished sculpture through folding and sculpting techniques, and in modern origami you should do so without cutting, gluing or marking the paper.
LIFESTYLE

