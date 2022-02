This past Wednesday evening, a small and intimate group gathered in the Bell Works event space for a networking meeting to benefit the Mir Yeshiva. Gracing the dais was the venerated Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva, Hagoen Reb Leizer Yehuda Finkel shlit”a who arrived from Eretz Yisroel just prior to the event. Alongside the Rosh Yeshiva sat some of the most prominent donors to the Mir yeshiva- the senior philanthropists who have given themselves b’lev v’nefesh to support that great bastion of Torah learning.

