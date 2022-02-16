ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Camille Kostek Shares Personal Preference For Rob Gronkowski’s Future

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It turns out Tom Brady isn’t the only important person in Rob Gronkowski’s life who wants to see the future Hall of Fame tight end keep playing in the NFL. Camille Kostek, Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend, also is hoping the four-time Super Bowl champion puts off retirement this offseason. The...

nesn.com

Popculture

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship Through the Years

It has been over a decade and a half since actress Bridget Moynahan and NFL star Tom Brady broke up, yet some fans are still preoccupied with their relationship. Moynahan and Brady dated for just over 2 years and had one child together, so it makes sense that their lives are still intertwined. Here's a look at the romance that once dominated celebrity news.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Calls Gisele Bundchen A ‘Cutie Pie’ In Her New Makeup-Free Photo

Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from football after 22 seasons, and he’s already spending his free time flirting with his gorgeous wife Gisele on Instagram. Retirement is looking good already! Now that Tom Brady, 44, has left his beloved game of football, he has more time to do what the rest of the world is doing: gush over his wife on Instagram! The football star wrote “what a cutie pie!” in the comments of Gisele Bundchen‘s latest bare-faced photo on February 8.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Tom Brady addresses comeback rumors

Tom Brady announced his retirement two weeks ago, but many people refuse to believe we have seen the last of the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the NFL. For now, Brady insists he is quite pleased with his decision. Brady spoke about walking away from football during his “Let’s Go!”...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
E! News

See Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. From hitting the field to now hitting the beach. Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted on Friday, Feb. 11, walking on the beach with their dog in Costa Rica. The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were notably walking hand in hand with smiles from ear to ear. Tom sported a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers, while Gisele wore a black tank dress with black sandals.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady gives his take on Rob Gronkowski's future in NFL

Tom Brady retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL earlier this month, but we still haven't heard whether one of his longtime teammates will join him. Veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has played with Brady his entire career on the New England Patriots and Bucs, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Weigh In On Potential For Tom Brady Returning To NFL

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is retired. For now. We think. When it comes to a potential comeback, the 44-year-old said “never say never.” So for now, nobody is saying never. Not with Tom Brady. That includes two of his closest football friends, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Both players can lay claim to being among the small group of Brady’s favorite pass catchers, so both have opinions that carry a little bit more weight than most regarding the potential for a football-playing future for Brady. Both players think it’s possible that Brady plays again. But each guy has a different take. “The...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
Architectural Digest

Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Extensive Real Estate Portfolio

Now that Tom Brady is officially a retired athlete—though he did make sure to tell reporters “never say never”—he’ll likely be spending a lot more time at home. Presently, home mainly refers to a $17-million mansion on Indian Creek in Miami that is still in the works, but the NFL champ and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, his wife, have accrued quite the impressive real estate portfolio over the years. Since they got married in 2009, the pair have jointly owned properties in Los Angeles, New York City, Tampa, Montana, and, of course, Boston. Though, to be fair, the couple is known just as much for their penchant for flipping homes for a considerable profit as their taste in lavish, high-end residences, so not many of these holdings remain in their possession. Still, it feels meaningful to take a stroll back along memory lane. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable spots the A-list couple has called home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Speaks Out On Rob Gronkowski Retirement Rumors

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were an iconic duo with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They ended up winning a total of four Super Bowls together, and with Brady retiring, it is clear that these two will no longer be taking to the field together. Gronk has never caught passes from any other quarterback, and at this point, fans can't see him settling for anyone else.
NFL
Miami Herald

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen planned wedding in 10 days – see all her dresses

Tom Brady, 44, and his wife Gisele Bündchen, 41, are likely planning to watch the Super Bowl this weekend – it was only last year that he won with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But 13 years ago, the pair were planning their intimate Santa Monica nuptials which included a gorgeous church ceremony and two bridal outfits for Gisele. The couple got engaged in January 2009 and married just weeks later, in the first of two wedding ceremonies within one year.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
uticaphoenix.net

Sports Illustrated Swim Models Camille Kostek and Katie Austin Share

Sports Illustrated Swim models Camille Kostek and Katie Austin celebrated Super Bowl weekend by helping to launch the brand’s Swimfluence Network app on Friday afternoon in Hollywood. Kostek and Austin were joined by their fellow Sports Illustrated swim models Christen Harper, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock and Kamie...
NFL
HOLAUSA

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady gave each other the sweetest, sustainable Valentine’s Day gifts

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady celebrated Valentine’s Day by gifting each other the sweetest sustainable presents- trees. The couple shared adorable selfies on Instagram along with the gift of tree planting by The Nature Conservancy’s campaign to plant a billion trees across the planet. “Happy Valentine’s day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo” the model wrote in the caption.
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Has Important Advice For Matthew Stafford In Rams Parade

When celebrating a Super Bowl championship, hydration is key. Just ask Tom Brady. Brady, who had a memorable run-in with some avocado tequila at last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat rally, shared some words of wisdom for fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford as the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI parade rolled through the streets of Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams In Play For Tom Brady? NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady said earlier this week that he’s comfortable with his retirement decision, though much of the NFL world isn’t buying that he won’t eventually come back. On Wednesday, longtime sports media figure Bill Simmons revealed his “prediction” for the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s future.
NFL
