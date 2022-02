Massachusetts will no longer require students to wear masks in schools beginning February 28. Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said Wednesday that wearing a mask will be an "individual choice in schools across the Commonwealth unless a school district decides to establish a local requirement." Riley said for the past two years the impact of Covid on children has "caused a strain" on "their mental health, emotional well-being, and academic success." The decision was made with the consultation of the state's Department of Health and infectious disease physicians, Riley said.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO