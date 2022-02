Anna Shcherbakova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, has won the women's figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. She came into the free skate on Feb. 17 in second place following her short program two days prior, and she showcased a beautiful routine filled with high technicality, two quads, and artistic flair. She earned a total score of 255.95. Silver went to teammate Alexandra Trusova (251.73), who brought a "Cruella"-themed performance, and bronze went to Japan's Kaori Sakamoto (233.13).

