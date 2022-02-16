ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Braced for Offers From Bayern Munich & Barcelona for Andreas Christensen in Coming Weeks

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea are bracing themselves for offers from Barcelona and Bayern Munich for defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires in June, with it looking unlikely that he will extend.

As per Fabrizio Romano via Barca Buzz, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will make offers for Christensen in the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haZhr_0eG4Do3j00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Earlier reports had suggested, however, that Christensen's top priority was to sign a contract renewal that would see him remain in west London.

However, now it 'really difficult' for Chelsea to reach an agreement with the defender over a contract extension.

The Blues have grown frustrated by the defender's reluctance to sign a new contract, believing that it should have been wrapped up earlier in the season.

It was reported that Christensen has no intention of remaining at Stamford Bridge and will push for a move abroad when his contract expires despite Tuchel's side offering him an extension.

Negotiations are said to be advanced between Barcelona and the defender, who could seal a deal before the end of the season and depart Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTXN3_0eG4Do3j00
IMAGO / Sportimage

However, Bayern Munich could also make a move for the defender after losing Niklas Sule to Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel made the selection decision to try drop Chistensen in order to influence the Danish international into signing a new deal last month, but this has not seemed to work.

"We have to hope it influences the contract situation a little bit. As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same — (for Christensen) to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.” he admitted.

Absolute Chelsea

Andreas Christensen Tells Chelsea Squad to Take 'Big Chance' vs Lille as Blues Eye to Retain Champions League Crown

Andreas Christensen believes Chelsea have a 'big chance' in the Champions League this season after reaching the knockout stages as they look to retain their European crown. Chelsea are the current holders after triumph in Porto last May, and will resume their campaign on Tuesday night when they host LOSC Lille in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

