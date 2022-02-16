ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Kansans will be able to receive free dental care next month

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTP1v_0eG4Dgzv00

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2022 Kansas Mission of Mercy will be held next month in Hays . It will be held at the Ellis County Fairgrounds on March 25-26. Clinic doors will open at 5:30 a.m. The free two-day dental clinic will serve adults, children and families.

The event will be first-come, first-served. Services include cleanings, fillings, and extractions.

The organization said hundreds of patients would be treated each day, so be prepared to wait several hours. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no charge. They ask that those who attend bring a list of current medications, allergies, and health conditions.

Winter storm Wednesday night through Thursday

Children, 1 to 13, are granted a special privilege to schedule an “arrival time” at the KMOM free dental clinic with a pediatric specialist. The organization said the “arrival time” does not guarantee that they will be seen at that exact time but will limit their waiting time for treatment. Appointments are limited. A parent or legal guardian must bring the child and be present with the child at all times. Click here to schedule your child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

