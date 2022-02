A ransomware attack on workforce management firm Kronos in December 2021 disrupted timekeeping and payroll systems for companies across the U.S. — including Orlando Health. Orlando Health was less than two weeks from the next pay period, so its tech team sprung into action. Instead of using Kronos timekeeping software, Orlando Health workers filled out time cards by hand. Meanwhile, the Orlando-based hospital system’s information technology team built an app that used the hand-recorded time card data to run payroll correctly.

