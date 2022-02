In the interior design industry, trends can come and go faster than you can drape a throw blanket over your sofa or armchair. More times than not, what was once considered out of fashion or a faux pas has its way of making a comeback. And, as it turns out, our home's layout falls into that cyclical process. Over the past few months, we've been noticing the rise in rooms—not just designated areas of a larger space, but sectioned-off spaces complete with four walls. So, what gives? Is the open floor plan on its way out? Admittedly, it depends on who you ask.

