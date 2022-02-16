A classic snow angel

NEW YORK (AP) — To plead the Fifth, or not to plead the Fifth?. That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices. Trump’s lawyers are almost certain to...
(CNN) — Police in Ottawa are making clear they are prepared to end a protest over Covid-19 regulations which has shut down portions of the capital and impaired the daily lives of residents for nearly three weeks. Authorities will employ "lawful techniques" if needed to remove demonstrators from the...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict. World dignitaries raced...
Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists in the country's east of more cease-fire violations on Friday, as the United States and its allies warned Moscow might use a spike in shelling there as a pretext for an invasion. With the escalation in eastern Ukraine stoking fresh global alarm, the State Department said...
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking” in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
A video of two teens fighting inside a New Jersey mall has sparked outrage after two officers intervened. One teen was allowed to sit on a couch, while the Black teen was placed in handcuffs with both officers pinning him to the ground. The Black teen's mother, Ebone, who asked...
President Biden believes the threat of Russia invading Ukraine remains "very high" as he accused Russia of sparking a "false flag" operation in Eastern Ukraine, where a school was bombed. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Washington (CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday unveiled his state's plan for the "next phase" of the Covid-19 pandemic, which puts a specific focus on learning to live with the coronavirus. "What we're announcing here today is about turning a page," the Democratic governor said in a...
