ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Global conflict fuelling high gas prices

discoverestevan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices continue to trend higher in Saskatchewan, and it does not look like a reprieve is on the way for consumers. Regular gas was listed at just under $1.44 per litre at Estevan locations on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com. Meanwhile, Weyburn pumps were sitting around $1.49 per litre....

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKMI

Michigan Gas Prices are Ridiculously High – Is There Any End in Sight?

During the first several months of the pandemic, there was one silver lining amidst all the chaos and changes to life as we knew it before. Gas prices fell to some of the cheapest rates in Michigan, as well as across the United States than had been seen in several years. It was due to an absolute nose-dive in demand when strict pandemic travel restrictions were put into place.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bay News 9

Here's how a Ukraine-Russia conflict could impact gas prices

As the U.S. monitors the continued Russian buildup of troops on Ukraine’s border and President Joe Biden warns an invasion is “distinctly possible,” there is one potential impact that could be felt most clearly here at home: Higher gas prices. Prices at the pump are ultimately dependent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Russia#Refineries#Ukraine#Petroleum Analysis
K2 Radio

Gas Prices See Slight Decline as Concerns Over Russia-Ukraine Conflict Rise

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are three cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming, priced at $2.89 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WDIO-TV

BP profits surge as high gas prices hit household finances

LONDON (AP) — BP PLC has reported its biggest full-year profit for eight years. Its coffers have been boosted by soaring oil and gas prices that have hiked domestic fuel bills for millions of people. The British energy giant said its underlying replacement cost profit was $12.8 billion for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Gas Prices Drop Slightly Amid High National Average

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It didn't cost Idahoans as much to fill up their cars this week as prices dropped a little while oil crude prices keep going up. AAA Idaho said the national average for the price of gasoline is at its highest since 2014, coming in at eight cents higher than a week ago and 14 cents higher than a month ago. Idaho's average price of gasoline is at around $3.52, one cent less than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago. AAA analysts say that crude oil prices of $90 a barrel sent fuel prices upwards. If crude keeps going up, AAA said its only a matter of time before prices go back up in the Gem state towards the $4 mark,“Idaho prices are decreasing, but now it’s a really slow drip. If the current trend of high crude oil prices continues, it’s only a matter of days or weeks before the spigot shuts off entirely,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde in a prepared statement. “As fuel demand comes roaring back this spring, we could find ourselves approaching $3.80 or even $3.90 per gallon at some point this year.” AAA associates the rise in prices to a number of issues domestically and internationally. One, more oil is being used to heat homes in parts of the country. Secondly, there is worry that Russia may withhold crude oil if tensions over Ukraine continue. The average price for gasoline from around the state show that Twin Falls drivers are paying an average of $3.60, some of the highest in the state. The lowest average for gasoline is in Frankly at $3.36 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
FOXBusiness

Russia conflict stokes energy concerns as gas prices continue to climb

With inflation in the United States up significantly and a potential war between Russia and Ukraine, fear is bubbling up that energy prices may increase further after a steady march upward over the past year. "It can't be good for prices," R Street Institute resident senior fellow for energy Philip...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
click orlando

Florida gas prices reach 8-year high, and surge expected to continue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices across the state continue to soar amid rising oil prices, reaching new multi-year highs. According to new numbers released by AAA, gas prices across Florida rose another 12 cents last week. Experts say Sunday’s state average of $3.47 per gallon is the highest daily average since July 2014.
FLORIDA STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Why gas prices could remain high for some time

Inflation in the U.S. has jumped at its fastest rate in 40 years, the Labor Department announced last week. Costs of food and fuel have been rising –and while there may be fluctuations in prices, gasoline prices are expected to remain high for a while. Ryan Dezember from the Wall Street Journal joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.
TRAFFIC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AAA: Gas prices hit new 2022 high

ORLANDO, Fla. — We now know a gloomy forecast of rising gas prices one week ago was on point. Unfortunately, Florida gas prices rose another 6 cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon, AAA said. Keeping track of the numbers can get tedious, but...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy