nCOLDWATER — The Coldwater Cardinal boys Swim and Dive team put a cap on their home schedule for the 2021-22 season Tuesday as the Portage Northern Huskies paid a visit to the Dr. Robert W. Browne Aquatic Center.

Coldwater battled hard but fell to a very strong Huskies team by the score of 118-57.

Kyle Litwiller secured the only win on the night for Coldwater, taking first place in the 1-meter Dive.

Also performing well for the Cardinals was Lucas Wischmeyer, third place in the 500 yard Freestyle and second place in the 50 yard Freestyle; Drake Thornton, third place in the 100 Butterfly and second place in the 100 Breaststroke; Ian Stough, fourth place in the 50 Freestyle and fourth place in the 100 Freestyle; Sam Larr, fifth place in the 50 Freestyle and fourth place in the 100 Backstroke; Rhiley Harvey, third place in the 200 Individual Medley and fifth place in the 100 Butterfly; Kaz Lindblom, fourth place in the 200 Freestyle and fifth place in the 100 Freestyle; Charlie Gruner, fifth place in the 100 Breaststroke; Liam VanWagner, fifth place in the 100 Backstroke; Dakota McDaniel, third place in the 200 Freestyle and fourth place in the 500 Freestyle; and Brady Massey, fourth place in the 200 Individual Medley.

Coldwater Swim and Dive will next see action Feb. 25-26 when they travel to Portage Northern for the SMAC Conference Championship.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Coldwater Swim and Dive caps 21-22 home schedule versus Portage Northern