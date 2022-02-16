Zoom versus room

According to dictionary.com, ‘neurodivergent’ is defined as “relating to or showing atypical neurological behavior and development.” This sounds a little stiff, and most people’s immediate impressions may be of the stereotypical autistic-coded person in any number of TV shows and movies. The truth is that neurodivergence is more common than one may think, and neurodivergent college students exist (even here on campus). I myself identify with the word neurodivergent, and most of my friends also fall under this umbrella term. We also share a common hatred for something now so common: Zoom. You may be thinking, “what is that supposed to mean? I hate Zoom too.” However, this is not just run-of-the-mill hatred for virtual learning. And though we may be returning to in-person classes, Zoom doesn’t seem to be going away. Whether someone is in quarantine or off-campus, it’s an easy back-up option. This is a disproportionate disadvantage to neurodivergent people, and even years into the pandemic it’s something that hasn’t been talked about. Zoom is extraordinarily neurodivergent-unfriendly, exacerbating the never-ending cycle of unproductivity, anxiety, and overwhelm that neurodivergent folks already struggle to conquer in the physical classroom.

