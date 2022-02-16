ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Most Democrats in new poll say its too early to lift mask mandates

By Maureen Breslin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL1h6_0eG4CY4200
© Getty

Most Democratic voters say that it is too soon for states to end mandatory masking requirements, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

The poll comes as a number of Democratic leaders have begun to lift mask mandates in their areas.

Of respondents who identified as Democrats, 68 percent said they think "it is too early for states to rescind mask mandates," while 17 percent said that now is the right time to make the move.

Less than half of independent and Republican respondents agreed, with 42 percent of independents saying it is too soon to end mask mandates and 21 percent of Republicans saying they feel it is the right time for the move.

Republican respondents' most likely response, at 28 percent, was that states never should have had mask mandates at all, followed by 25 percent who believe the mask mandates should have already been lifted. Twenty-two percent said that now is the right time for them to be lifted, and 20 percent said they think that it is too soon to lift the mandates.

The poll showing the wide split between the two parties comes as a number of Democratic leaders have made moves to loosen restrictions.

Several Democratic governors and mayors announced last week that they would be lifting mask requirements throughout their states and cities, despite the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommending that people mask indoors in most situations and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky having said that the CDC will not be relaxing masking recommendations in the immediate future.

President Biden also said last week that the lifting of mask requirements was "probably premature" and “science is saying now masks work, masks make a difference."

“I committed that I would follow the science, the science as put forward by the CDC and the federal people,” said Biden.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 with a sample size of 2,005 registered voters. The full survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Comments / 30

Judy Jasinski
1d ago

These mandates should have ended a year ago. It was sad the cloth masks didn't protect people. The cheap other masks were said not safe after 2 years double them up. just proves we didn't need them. People in government office did not mask up. So just stop all mandates. If some are scared, let them suit up.

Reply(1)
24
Big Mac Daddy
1d ago

I don't care what they think. I don't wear one for work, out in public or anything. If you wanna wear one. Cool. Just leave me alone. I won't bother you....

Reply
19
Moderate Independent
1d ago

Most democrats need to move to Cuda since they hate freedom so much. What a completely idiotic thing to say especially now that even the CDC says masks don't work. It's about politics for the left and they believe this is a win for the right.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Berkeleyan Online

Even in liberal California, support for top Democrats declines, polls find

Support for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and long-time U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has fallen sharply among California voters, a new signal of the challenges facing Democrats in upcoming congressional elections, says a new UC Berkeley poll. The poll, released yesterday by Berkeley’s Institute for Governmental Studies (IGS),...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Cdc#Republicans
Washington Post

Brutal new polling on Biden should scare Democrats. But there’s a way out.

Democrats have voluntarily put themselves in a political straitjacket. They regularly tell themselves they must be extraordinarily tentative about taking credit for their accomplishments, because this risks angering voters who are still struggling, potentially sparking backlash. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. But what’s often missing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ifiberone.com

Poll: Nearly 71% say they’re taking off face coverings well before the partial lifting of state’s mask mandate

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state will partially end its mask mandate on March 21. Masks will still be required in health care settings, like hospitals and doctor's offices, and at long-term care facilities, prisons and jails. They will also still be required on public transit, taxis, ride-hail vehicles and school buses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Biden loses his sheen in the Golden State as new poll finds even in California most voters now disapprove of his job performance and just 47% approve

Joe Biden's poll numbers are continuing to plummet even in the Blue state of California, with more voters disapproving than approving of his current job performance. A new survey by UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies showed the current administration is quickly losing support, with approval of Kamala Harris and California's two Democrat senators also dwindling in the polls.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

GOP conspiracy theorist who ruined $600k worth of voting machines running for Colorado Secretary of State

Tina Peters, the Colorado county clerk and GOP election conspiracy theorist who was removed from overseeing county elections after allegedly helping two other Republican activists steal voting machine software, has declared herself a candidate for Colorado’s top elections post. A Colorado judge stripped Ms Peters of her oversight of Mesa County, Colorado elections in October after finding she allowed unauthorised copies of election machine software and data to be published by right-wing media outlets and used it as an exhibit at a talk she gave to an October gathering of election-denying Donald Trump supporters in South Dakota.That court case was...
ELECTIONS
lovelandmagazine.com

Poll: 60% of Ohio GOP primary voters say election was stolen

Nearly two in three Ohio Republicans likely to vote in the upcoming primary election believe the election was “stolen” from President Donald Trump, according to polling conducted late last month. Of 800 “likely” voters sampled in late January, 62% said they believed the election was stolen and 29%...
OHIO STATE
HuffingtonPost

With Inflation Getting Worse, Democrats Shift Message

WASHINGTON – Democrats this week started talking more aggressively about their own anti-inflation agenda after months of Republicans blaming them for higher prices in the first place. The shift in rhetoric is an acknowledgment that Democrats’ big economic proposal, the Build Back Better Act, may be stalled for good...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

478K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy