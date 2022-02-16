Slot car racing at Fantasy Raceways

Many JDM fans will tell you that the glory days of JDM sports cars is behind us, and that most manufacturers responsible for the classic era of Japanese sports cars have gone soft, but if the latest news from Subaru is anything to go on, we might just be entering a new age of enlightenment. The new Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ are here and more capable than ever, and to expand on these car's simple-yet-effective driving characteristics, Subaru Japan has announced a stripped-down, race-ready "Cup Car Basic" version which will compete in local track events across Japan. These racing BRZ models will compete in the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR86/BRZ cup scheduled to begin later in 2022.
