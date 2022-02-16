ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Windows 11 rolls out update to officially provide Android app support

technave.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last month, Microsoft held a public beta for a new update that officially brings Android app support to Windows 11. The feature was first announced last year, and it looks like Microsoft is finally ready to roll out the...

technave.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Google is working on a way to get Android apps on Mac and Windows computers

Google will allow Android phones to stream apps and notifications to computers as part of the new Android 13 operating system.The feature would allow for greater integration between Google’s Pixel phones and its desktop and laptop Chromebooks, and could also be used on operating systems not owned by Google through the web.First reported by 9to5Google, the feature makes it easy to open an app on the phone and ‘livestream’ it through the browser – with users clicking, tapping, and typing as they would on a native application.The phone generates a separate virtual display, rather than simply mirroring the portrait screen,...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google rolls out exclusive Android features to Samsung's new flagships

From app functionality to baked-in smarts, there's plenty to look forward to. Google has announced several exclusive Android features heading to Samsung’s new devices. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series will bring additional quality-of-life improvements. New Google Duo and Messages functionality, baked-in Voice Access, and more are...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Here are the minimum specs to run Android apps on Windows 11

AMD Ryzen 3000 (minimum) or above. This is an optional but recommended requirement and needs to be enabled from the settings. Thanks to the new 'Windows Subsystem for Android,' Windows 11 run Android apps natively without installing any third-party apps. Microsoft has partnered with Amazon to offer the Amazon Appstore natively in the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. It offers users around 1,000 apps that can be installed with just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Panos Panay
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

The Best Windows 11 Features: Android Apps, Widgets and More

Microsoft began rolling out Windows 11 in the fall of 2021 with new features and a redesigned interface, bringing with it all sorts of tools to boost productivity. Now, a long-waited feature has arrived: Android apps for Windows 11. Keep in mind, though, that Microsoft Windows 11's update is rolling...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

NVIDIA rolls out new Shield Experience Upgrade to fix Android 11 update issues

One month ago, after weeks of anticipation, NVIDIA finally rolled out the Android 11-based Experience Upgrade 9.0 update to the SHIELD TV lineup (all of them). Unfortunately, the build released by NVIDIA was a little bit undercooked, so most users have been affected by numerous bugs that, hopefully, will be addressed in today’s hotfix.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Android apps are finally available for you to ignore on Windows 11

On the road leading to its launch, one of the most hyped features of Windows 11 was its ability to run Android apps. Unfortunately, the mode wasn't quite ready in time for Microsoft to release the OS, and as a result, it got redirected to the Windows Insider beta program. Last month, the company revealed that the long-awaited Android app support would finally arrive in February along with a host of other enhancements. Now we're ready to move on from beta testing to widespread availability, as Windows 11 introduces the Amazon Appstore Preview.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Apps#Windows Update#Android Apps#Microsoft Apps#The Microsoft Store#Google Play Games#Media Player
Android Central

Android apps arrive on Windows 11 with Amazon Appstore public preview

Microsoft and Amazon launch a public preview of the Appstore on Windows 11. The preview includes a selection of more than 1000 Android apps for users to try out. Microsoft and Amazon will share "General Availability" details later this year. Keeping its promise, Microsoft has released a public preview of...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile, Sprint roll out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update

Samsung has been churning out foldable smartphones every year since 2019 in an attempt to perfect the formula. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is part of the second wave of foldable smartphones released by Samsung, which means it remains eligible for the upcoming Android 13 update. Until then, the South...
CELL PHONES
CNET

You Don't Need Windows 11 to Use Android Apps on PC

Microsoft is finally bringing Android apps to Windows 11, after months of anticipation. The feature will be available through the Amazon Appstore in the Microsoft Store, which is currently in preview. This is where you can download apps like Audible, Kindle and other mobile apps and games. But, there's another way to use Android apps on your PC, even if Windows 11 hasn't reached your computer yet.
SOFTWARE
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy