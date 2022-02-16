Windows 11 rolls out update to officially provide Android app support

Google will allow Android phones to stream apps and notifications to computers as part of the new Android 13 operating system.The feature would allow for greater integration between Google’s Pixel phones and its desktop and laptop Chromebooks, and could also be used on operating systems not owned by Google through the web.First reported by 9to5Google, the feature makes it easy to open an app on the phone and ‘livestream’ it through the browser – with users clicking, tapping, and typing as they would on a native application.The phone generates a separate virtual display, rather than simply mirroring the portrait screen,...

