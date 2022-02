(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO — Headed into its second year, UnPacked22 is a fully-virtual, action-oriented event dedicated to bringing together sustainable packaging experts as well as pet industry brands, manufacturers, suppliers and retailers, to learn more about one of the industry’s largest environmental issues. This year, the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) has BIG NEWS to share with the industry at the Sustainable Packaging Soiree, one of the free sessions offered Feb 22 – 24. It will feature guest appearances from Instinct, PetDine, All The Best, Stella & Chewy’s, MudBay and major donors including Earth Animal. UnPacked convenes one of the most innovative communities of leaders that are pushing the envelope of possibility.

