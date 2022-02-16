See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
NYC Daily Roundup 02/17: Knicks collapse before the Nets at home, CDC considering update to mask guidance & more newsAnthony PayeroNew York City, NY
NYC Daily Roundup 02/16: Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks on masks in schools, Rangers return from break with OT win & more newsAnthony PayeroNew York City, NY
New Romance Novels at the Brooklyn Public LibraryNYC x BKBrooklyn, NY
Cutting Edge Stem Cell Transplant Procedure Cures Woman of HIVYana BostongirlNew York City, NY
New York Family Opens Door for Fake UPS WorkerLiz Fe LifestyleNew York City, NY
Related
Missing Spencer girl found hiding under stairs
A little girl from Tioga County, who disappeared in 2019, has been found under the stairs of a home in Saugerties, New York.
Woman in serious condition following crash
A woman is in serious condition following a one car accident in the Village of Schenevus located in Otsego County
Woman charged with arson after fire breaks out on Conklin Ave
A woman has been charged with arson for the fire that broke out at 159 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton this morning.
Massive fire at Suit-Kote plant in Cortland County
A massive fire broke out yesterday at the Suit-Kote plant on Route 11 in Cortland County, with smoke easily visible from Interstate 81.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs
A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
Fatal fire reported in Otsego County
New York State Police at Oneonta are reporting a fatal fire.
Police investigating shooting in Endicott
Endicott Police are investigating shots fired today in a parking lot behind Washington Avenue.
Binghamton woman dies in head-on collision
A Binghamton woman died in a head on collision in the Town of Maine on Monday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilson Hospital moves ER entrance
The beginning of a major expansion to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City has lead to a temporary change to the hospital's emergency department entrance.
Two men given indictments for stabbing murder
A Broome County grand jury has indicted 2 men for stabbing murders that allegedly took place in December.
Watertown man found dead in home after 12-hour standoff with police
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was found dead inside a Watertown residence over the weekend following a standoff with police. According to Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant, on February 11 around 10:37 p.m., dispatch received a call from a woman reporting that a 40-year-old man displayed a knife against her at a home located on […]
Police have McKinley shooting suspect in custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police have a suspect in custody in connection with last week’s shooting at McKinley High School. Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old male. His name was not released. He has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tioga Sheriff raids alleged illegal marijuana businesses
Police have raided 3 locations in Tioga County in an effort to shut down an alleged illegal marijuana selling operation.
Home invasion, shooting incident in Town of Maine
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting incident in the Town of Maine Sunday evening.
2 Broome County men indicted for separate murders
A Broome County grand jury has indicted 2 men for stabbing murders that allegedly took place in December.
Man wielded plastic knife on plane, tried to open emergency exit, prosecutors say
A flight attendant fought back by hitting the man with a coffee pot while an off-duty pilot zip tied his hands and feet.
Marijuana sticker shops raided by Sheriff’s office in Tioga County
Last Friday, the Sheriff's Office raided three Bmillzz locations in Waverly, Nichols and Owego.
“Billy’s Law” honors death of upstate firefighter
State lawmakers are honoring the death of an Upstate firefighter by making penalties harsher for serial arsonists.
BC rapid COVID test site to give away home tests
Those in need of a COVID test, especially a rapid test, have more options now.
“Weedish Fish”: Tioga County search warrants turn up marijuana packaged like candy
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office is reporting the findings of a search warrant carried out in Owego, Nichols and Waverly on Friday.
News Channel 34
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT
News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.https://binghamtonhomepage.com
Comments / 0