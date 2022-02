The South Dakota Department of Health reported an additional 12 deaths of people with COVID-19 during its daily report Thursday, as well as another drop in hospitalizations. The latest deaths include one person age 30-39, one 40-49, three who were between the ages of 50-59, one 60-69, two 70-79 and four who were age 80 or older, the state reported. Of those, four were women, and eight were men.

