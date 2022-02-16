California changed its mask rules. Where do I need one?

Half a million deaths since discovery of omicron 'beyond tragic,' says WHO: There have been 130 million coronavirus cases and 500,000 deaths due to COVID-19 globally since omicron was labeled a variant of concern in late November, officials from the World Health Organization announced Tuesday. "In the age of effective vaccines, half a million people dying, it’s really something," Abdi Mahamud, the organization's incident manager said at a briefing. "While everyone was saying omicron is milder, (they) missed the point that half a million people have died since this was detected. It’s beyond tragic." The agency said it is too early for nations to pull back on restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus. “This virus continues to be dangerous,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead. She said the astronomical number of cases makes "previous peaks look almost flat," She cautioned that the crisis was ongoing: “We’re still in the middle of this pandemic. Many countries have not passed their peak of omicron yet.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO