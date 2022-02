Myrlene Mondesir, a Black adoptee who was raised by white parents, recalls feeling disconnected growing up, in both nuanced and straightforward situations when race mattered. "I think my parents struggled with the difference of being Haitian and being African American, even though Black history is Haitian history is African history," says Mondesir, who is also now an adoptee educator. "It never was something that was talked about. I remember the first time I was called the N-word or people being biased to me. I didn't feel as though it was a safe space to speak up, and so we just didn't have these conversations."

