Tweed Will Fly To Nashville, Hilton Head

Thomas Breen Photo Last Friday's celebration of the first 100 days of Avelo service at Tweed.

Tweed New Haven is continuing its rapid growth as a regional commercial airport with the announcement that Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights to Nashville; Myrtle Beach and Charleston, S.C.; and Savannah, Georgia/Hilton Head, S.C.

The four new flights to and from Tweed begin May 5, with teaser introductory $49 fares, Avelo announced in a release issued Wednesday morning.

That will bring to 10 the number of Southeastern U.S. locations to which Tweed will now offer nonstop flights, 10 more than it had a year ago.

When the Boeing Next Generation 737 flights begin, New Haven’s will be the only Connecticut airport flying nonstop to Savannah/Hilton Head, according to the release.

Tweed has increased service at the fastest clip since the last decade. At least for now that is realizing the dream of business leaders that the city could pump its economy with a more active airport. However, Avelo’s flights have focused on the travel/leisure market, not the business market, unlike past failed efforts to grow Tweed and reflecting changes in the airline business. Airport officials have said in interviews that business-oriented service is potentially part of the plan as well down the road. (Click here to read about that.)

Last Friday Avelo celebrated its first 100 days flying from Tweed to six Florida destinations. Over 70,000 people have taken those flights so far, according to the airline. Click here to read about that.