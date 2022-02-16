ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OpenLocker Announces Bone Yard Huskyz Club NFT & PFP Collection to Drop on February 28 – University of Connecticut NIL Deal Uses Digital Collectibles to Activate Fan Community

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenLocker, Inc, a startup company that has developed a fan friendly blockchain platform to connect with athletes, will release a collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) featuring the Name, Images and Likeness (NIL) of University of Connecticut student-athletes. The first limited edition series of digital collectibles, which will go on sale Monday,...

martechseries.com

