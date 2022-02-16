OpenLocker Announces Bone Yard Huskyz Club NFT & PFP Collection to Drop on February 28 – University of Connecticut NIL Deal Uses Digital Collectibles to Activate Fan Community

Lost Ark finally released in North America and Europe last week. The game seems to have found quite a bit of early success, and players will be happy to know that Amazon Games and Smilebit will be rewarding them with some free items. The Launch Celebration Gift is set to release in the game on February 19th at 11:59 a.m. PT, and will be available to claim through March 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT. The items can be claimed simply by logging into the game between these dates. The Launch Celebration Gift will contain the following items:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO