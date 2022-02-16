Clip Launches New Ad Showcasing Its Entrepreneurial Tools

B2B Organizations in the UK, Nordics, India, Germany, Japan, and Beyond are Flocking to Demandbase One to Take the Guesswork out of Strategic Go-to-Market. Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, reports record international growth. With locations in the U.S., United Kingdom, and India, the company is expanding its hiring to support substantial growth in customer acquisition and revenue outside the U.S. Regions that are seeing especially heightened growth include the UK, Nordics, Germany, India, and Japan, with many others in hot pursuit. In the last 12 months, Demandbase’s UK office brought in more than 35 new mid-market and enterprise customers and has plans to make imminent strategic hires across sales, account management, and customer success.
