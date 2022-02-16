ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Clip Launches New Ad Showcasing Its Entrepreneurial Tools

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClip, Mexico’s leading digital payments and commerce platform, released a new ad highlighting the ease with which entrepreneurs can purchase, activate and use Clip products to transact with customers and grow their businesses. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Andy Stevens,...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Vince Taps NewStore for In-store Omnichannel Platform

Click here to read the full article. Vince, which is one of three brands owned by Vince Holding Corp., has tapped NewStore for its “in-store shopping experience” platform. The omnichannel solution includes mobile POS, inventory management and store fulfillment, as well as clienteling capabilities. The rollout of the platform will be at the brand’s 68 stores in the U.S. Terms of the solution rollout were not disclosed. NewStore said in a statement that Vince “also offers a branded NewStore Consumer App, which is fully integrated into the NewStore platform. This launch makes Vince the latest customer to leverage the full NewStore Omnichannel...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Issue Briefing: Advancing Toward Digital Agency

Web 3.0 will bring about a step-change in the relationship between people and technology. In screenless environments where we want seamless interaction, how will we ensure agency over data as it is collected and processed in real time?. The experts discuss the power of data intermediaries as a key to...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Jeeng Survey Shows More Consumers Are Turning to Email Newsletters Now Than Ever Before

New Report Reveals Data That Could Be A Gamechanger for Publishers In 2022 And Beyond. Jeeng, the only multi-channel messaging platform built exclusively for publishers, released today, its 2022 Digital Publishing Report showing findings that may be critical for the survival of publishers in 2022 and beyond. Data within the study shows nearly 2X the number of U.S. consumers now turn to publishers’ email newsletters for trustworthy news compared to last year. What’s more, 75 percent of respondents in the survey state they check email several times a day, an increase from just 66 percent last year.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

OneTrust Announces Emily McEvilly as First Chief Customer Officer

McEvilly will build upon OneTrust’s customer success commitments and drive platform adoption for customers to make trust a competitive advantage. OneTrust announced Emily McEvilly is joining the company as its first Chief Customer Officer effective March 1. McEvilly brings over 25 years of deep experience focused on customer success at leading technology companies delivering seamless and impactful customer journeys. In this role, McEvilly will report directly to the CEO and drive customer success and adoption of OneTrust’s trust platform across privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clip Launches New Ad#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Clip Total#Fcb Country#Mexico Media#Neudesic
martechseries.com

ResponseCRM Executive Behzad Sharifi Receives Noonies Awards for Business Strategy and Remote Teams

HackerNoon’s Noonies Awards Celebrate the Best in Tech. ResponseCRM announced that Behzad Sharifi, a co-principal for the company, received two awards from HackerNoon, an online publication with more than 3 million monthly readers and 15,000+ contributing writers. HackerNoon, which has an open and international community built for technologists and more than 3,000,000 monthly readers, recognized Sharifi as Contributor of the Year in the Business Strategy and Remote Teams categories.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Digital Employee Experience Leader 1E Continues Corporate Transformation by Appointing Stephen Tarleton as Chief Marketing Officer

Tarleton will lead corporate brand and go-to-market strategies, while growing 1E’s North American Presence and Team. 1E, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), has appointed industry veteran Stephen Tarleton as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With 25 years of experience leading corporations’ go-to-market strategies, Tarleton will work to solidify 1E as a DEX market leader and grow the company’s market share within North America.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Chronicled, a Web3-Powered Network Within the Life Sciences Industry Receives Us$8.3 Million Funding From True Global Ventures, Who Is Backing for the First Time a Female Founder

True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV4 Plus) Fund has invested US$8.3 million into Chronicled, a company that focuses on establishing trust and automating transactions between trading partners in the Life Sciences Industry vis-a-vis the MediLedger Network. The Life Sciences Industry is uniquely complex in how pharmaceutical drugs move from manufacturers...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Goldcast raises $10M in seed funding led by Unusual and HubSpot Ventures to help B2B marketers run Engaging Events and Drive Revenue

First platform built for B2B marketers that gives actionable account based insights for sales teams and monitors pipeline impact. Goldcast, the purpose-built platform for B2B field and event marketers to host interactive virtual and hybrid events, today announced the closing of a $10 million seed funding round led by Unusual Ventures with participation from Hubspot Ventures, Afore Capital, Underscore VC and angels including Scott Belsky (CPO, Adobe), Manik Gupta (Corporate Vice President, Microsoft), Chandar Pattabhiram (CMO, Coupa), Elissa Fink (former CMO, Tableau), Elias Torres (Co-founder, Drift), Sangram Vajre (Co-founder, Terminus), Kris Rudeegraap (Co-founder, Sendoso), Guillaume “𝑮” Cabane (GP, Hypergrowth Partners), Lenny Rachitsky (ex-Product Lead, Airbnb). Sandhya Hegde of Unusual Ventures will join the board. This new injection of capital will be used to continue developing the product offering and expand Goldcast’s already rapidly growing customer base.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Demandbase Accelerates Growth Around the Globe

B2B Organizations in the UK, Nordics, India, Germany, Japan, and Beyond are Flocking to Demandbase One to Take the Guesswork out of Strategic Go-to-Market. Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, reports record international growth. With locations in the U.S., United Kingdom, and India, the company is expanding its hiring to support substantial growth in customer acquisition and revenue outside the U.S. Regions that are seeing especially heightened growth include the UK, Nordics, Germany, India, and Japan, with many others in hot pursuit. In the last 12 months, Demandbase’s UK office brought in more than 35 new mid-market and enterprise customers and has plans to make imminent strategic hires across sales, account management, and customer success.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

14 Leading Marketing Influencers Have Joined Web3m Marketing Movement

Web3m is an innovative Web 3 community, created to shape marketing on the web 3.0 to be more fair and rewarding for marketers, influencers, and content creators. Web3m, an innovative web 3 community for marketers, influencers and content creators announces their collaboration with top social media marketing leaders, who joined since last week to the exponentially growing community. Web3m community attracts marketers and innovators focusing on marketing in the Web3 space and will soon launch its own NFT. The total reach of content creators who have joined the community in the past week exceeds 20 million people from the marketing industry.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Tenovos Named a Strong Performer in Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience by Independent Research Firm

Startup DAM provider included among top companies in first appearance on key industry report. Tenovos, provider of intuitive, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) software, has been named a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q1 2022 report. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Yahoo Launches ID-less Audience Solution for Web

Yahoo expands ID-less audience tool Next-Gen Solutions to web, infers audiences independent of cookies or app IDs. Yahoo, the premier global media and technology company, today announced the launch of Next-Gen Solutions for web, an advanced contextual targeting solution that uses machine learning and real-time data signals to provide omnichannel targeting and buying across non-addressable inventory in the Yahoo DSP. In combination with Yahoo’s cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, Next-Gen Solutions for web is the first to market solution of its kind – designed to support the future of identity.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

A Few Marketing Predictions Surrounding the Future of Streaming, Analytics and Measurement!

2020 was a year of upheaval. What started with massive fires burning in Australia, to the global pandemic the world had not seen the likes of since 1916 and ended with a contentious election. But the development of an effective vaccine in record time offered hope. The thought was that 2021 would regress to the mean and we would start back on the path to normality. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Covid is raging into its 4th wave around the globe, the economy has sputtered forward in fits and starts, inflation is becoming part of the parlance and lack of goods on the shelves is causing frustration for vendors and consumers alike. Coupled with an increasingly fragmented media world and consumer base more skeptical of how their data is being used, marketers should expect the rate of change to continue to accelerate. These all have downstream marketing impacts and will shape consumers’ relationships with brands and their advertising. With this as a backdrop, OptiMine offers the following prognostications for what the world may hold in 2022.
NFL
martechseries.com

Fobi Announces Relaunch of The Grocery Coupon Network (GCN) Website With Over 14 Million Unique Visitors To Date

Grocerycouponnetwork.com has had over 14 million visitors since 2016, and is a significant asset from Fobi’s recent acquisition of Qples. Fobi AI Inc, a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced the relaunch of the Grocery Coupon Network (GCN).
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Navitas and UGREEN Announce GaNFast™ Global Marketing Program

New program amplifies gallium nitride (GaN) speed, user-experience and CO2-reduction benefits. Navitas Semiconductor the industry leader in GaN power ICs, has announced a GaNFast Global Marketing Program with consumer electronics and accessory specialist UGREEN. The program builds on the companies’ successful technology partnership to create awareness of GaN and education for global consumers. In-person and on-line events emphasize the significant capability of GaN technology to set all-new standards in fast charging, with miniaturized form-factors, and significant sustainability benefits to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

2021 Total Economic Impact Study of the OneSignal Customer Messaging Platform Shows 425% ROI

Independent study finds customers using OneSignal experience up to $2.16 million in benefits over three years. OneSignal, Inc., the world’s most used omnichannel customer messaging platform, announced the availability of the 2021 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Study commissioned by OneSignal, conducted independently by Forrester Consulting in January 2021. Based on Forrester’s in-depth interviews with OneSignal customers, it provides a quantitative business value justification with cost-savings and benefits analysis for those customers leveraging the OneSignal customer messaging platform.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Vistar Releases Version 6.0 of Demand Side Platform

Advanced visual planning, granular bid management and enhanced data & inventory marketplace delivers maximum value for agencies & brands. Vistar Media, the leading global provider of software for digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced version 6.0 of the Vistar Demand-Side Platform (DSP), which combines a highly visual out-of-home (OOH) media buying experience with the tools for data-driven campaign optimization that today’s digital buyers expect.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Bridgeline Announces New Product Suite For Multi-Location Businesses

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that they are launching a new product suite focused on the franchise industry and multi-location businesses called TruPresence. The new brand reflects Bridgeline’s commitment to partners within the franchise space. Bridgeline helps several Fortune-500 franchise and multi-location businesses for over...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Paltalk Selects yellowHEAD to Lead Its Increased Marketing Efforts for Its Camfrog Application

Will Focus on ASO and SEO to Increase Usage and Revenue. Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce it has selected yellowHEAD, an AI-powered performance marketing company that boosts growth with unified paid and organic strategies, for its Camfrog application.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy