Bernie and Louise Watson to perform weekly at The Park Theatre

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The full moon has arrived and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is doing something to help you celebrate. You can join a forest therapy guide for a slow walk in the garden using interactive invitations to awaken your senses and allow you to mindfully connect with nature, The event is happening Tuesday, February 15 starting at 5:00 p.m. You’re encouraged to dress for the weather with hats, gloves, and extra layers of clothing. The activities will be leisurely, but temperatures can feel cooler when seated or moving slowly. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO