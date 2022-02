Case numbers of COVID-19 over the last two weeks have plateaued and dipped; they are no longer breaking records daily. According to OHSU analyst Dr. Peter Graven this is great news! However, the number of cases we have seen with the omicron variant, almost an 11,000 a day at the peak, is plummeting. Unfortunate. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,092, which is five more than yesterday. There are 172 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 fewer than yesterday. Test positivity rates have fallen dramatically, as well, from around 27% of COVID-19 tests reported Jan. 20 coming back positive to 16% of the ones reported Friday.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO