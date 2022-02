The confetti has barely been swept off the turf at SoFi Stadium, but Cowboys fans are ready to kick off 2022. There’s reason for optimism, as early oddsmakers have Dallas toward the front of the pack for next year’s big game, and ESPN places them higher in the power rankings than this year’s finish might have suggested. And the Cowboys may once again be helping get the season started with a visit to the defending champs’ house.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO