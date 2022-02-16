ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hawaiian Man Arrested for Killing Wife’s Acupuncturist Lover, Police Say

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Eric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Suspect in Waipahu acupuncturist's murder released after posting $1M bond

The man arrested in connection to the murder of a Waipahu acupuncturist has been released from custody after posting $1-million bond. Eric Thompson, 34, was arrested Monday evening on a complaint of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jon Tokuhara. Tokuhara's body was discovered inside the Tokuhara Acupuncture clinic -- located in the 94-300 block of Waipahu Depot St. on Jan. 13.
WAIPAHU, HI
The Independent

Remains found and man arrested ten years after girl vanished

The remains of a woman have been found and a man arrested in connection with Kara Nichols’ disappearance nearly a decade ago. The 19-year-old, who was last seen by family members leaving her home in Colorado’s El Paso County in October 2012, had been on her way to a modelling event in Denver when she was never heard or seen from again.Authorities in El Paso said in an announcement on Monday that there had been a breakthrough in its investigation into Kara’s disappearance following a review of the case. It included the finding of human remains that El Paso County...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Arrested in Brutal Rape and Murder of 20-Year-Old Autistic Woman

Police in Sacramento, California, have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the brutal rape and murder of a 20-year-old autistic woman who went out for a walk on Jan. 27 and was never seen alive again. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Barnes announced the news at a press conference late Friday, several days after the body of Emma Roark was found in a secluded area near the American River. Police say DNA evidence led them to Mikilo Morgan Rawls, a transient with a lengthy rap sheet. The circumstances surrounding Roark’s murder remain unclear. Authorities say she left her home to go for a walk around noon on Jan. 27 but never made it back. A GoFundMe organized by her mother to help locate her immediately after her disappearance noted she was “at risk with Autism.” “She went for a walk to the river and never came back,” the GoFundMe said. After police announced the arrest, Roark’s mother, Celeste, shared the news on Facebook, writing: “This is the monster who killed my daughter. May he never have a moments rest in prison.” Police described Roark’s death as “a very gruesome crime” perpetrated by a “type of evil,” but they declined to provide further details on the killing. “You can’t unsee this. This is as bad as it gets,” Barnes told reporters.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Thompson
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man punches wife, holds son ‘hostage’, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department made an arrest last Friday after they say a man punched his wife in the face and held his child hostage after her escape. Adrian Lujan, 41, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Unlawful Restraint.  According to an arrest affidavit, on February 4, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAKE TV

Police arrest man accused of killing 2 people in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that left two people dead in southeast Wichita. The Wichita Police Department has arrested Brandon Prouse Jr. on two counts of first-degree murder. Prouse is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Hawaiian#The Honolulu Police#Chevy#Cctv#Hawaii News Now
ABC4

SLC police identify six suspects in Blaire Leavitt murder case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have identified six suspects connected to the 2019 homicide of 27-year-old Kathryn Blaire Leavitt. In a press conference on Tuesday, Salt Lake City Police identified the six suspects as: Katoa Pahulu, Lachelle Fiefia, Mapilivai Laulea, Timote Fonua, Tevita Kofutua and Sunia Cavazos. They say the suspects could be living […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot near Waipahu elementary school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was fatally shot in Waipahu late-Sunday night. Honolulu police said 27-year-old Aigofie “Jay” Aigofie was killed after an argument with the suspect in a black SUV on Honowai Street. Authorities said Aigofie was hanging out with...
WAIPAHU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
KTLA

Police arrest man on suspicion of killing 2 people in San Bernardino

A San Bernardino gang member is in police custody, arrested in connection to a pair of deadly shootings that happened earlier this month. Officials from the San Bernardino Police Department said 18-year-old Quintin Stringfellow was arrested and faces possible charges for two counts of murder for the deaths that happened in the city of San […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy