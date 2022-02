Wilco will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed record, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, performing the album in full at a run of shows in New York City and Chicago in April. The Chicago-based band will also unveil a series of archival Yankee Hotel Foxtrot re-releases later this year, with details forthcoming. Wilco released Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in April 2002. Rolling Stone‘s David Fricke called the album “an earthy, moving psychedelia, eleven iridescent-country songs about surviving a blown mind and a broken heart,” adding: “This is an honest, vivid chaos, and it tells a good story.” Last fall, Wilco was inducted into the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO