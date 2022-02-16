ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

T.J. Watt: NFL fined me for saying I checked my phone during halftime of Week 18

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers linebacker T.J. Watt tied the NFL’s official single-season sack record by dropping Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley for a loss during the first half of a Week 18 game between the AFC North teams, but he thought he might have actually broken the record. Watt tackled Huntley...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 5

Related
Steelers Depot

T.J. Watt Cracks Top Ten In Career DPOY Votes

This stat is a little more obscure but a good offseason fit for an offseason stats of the weird edition. The fine folks over at Pro Football Journal have been tracking the history of AP Player Award voting and yesterday, put together a list of the leaders in not just Defensive Player of the Year awards, but votes.
NFL
Steelers Depot

T.J. Watt: ‘I Thought We Had A Chance’ Against Chiefs, ‘But Clearly It Wasn’t Enough’

You don’t have a chance if you don’t get into the dance. That’s the ethos of the postseason, with the implication being that all you need to have a chance to win is to be in the competition. The Pittsburgh Steelers barely stamped their ticket thanks to some Week 18 assistance—and it actually did look for most of the first half that they did have a chance.
NFL
PennLive.com

T.J. Watt’s mixed messages on Steelers’ quarterback situation

What is Steelers’ sack artist and newly minted defensive MVP T.J. Watt thinking in getting involved in the Steelers’ very sticky quarterback situation for 2022?. Watt’s job is to bring down quarterbacks. But apparently he thinks he can evaluate them, as well. In comments published after he...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers T.J. Watt disrespected on list of top NFL players from 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best players in the NFL in T.J. Watt, but here’s why the edge defender was snubbed in recent player rankings. When you win the Defensive Player of the Year award by a landslide, it’s hard to argue that there aren’t many players better in football. After dealing with numerous nagging injuries to his groin, hip, and knee this past season, T.J. Watt was still able to string together some really impressive performances as he eventually went on to tie the single-season sack record in just 15 games played.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dan Patrick#Steelers#American Football#Afc North
ClutchPoints

T.J. Watt chimes in on Steelers’ uncertain QB situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the market for a new QB for the first time since the 2004 offseason. The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger means that a franchise that has gotten used to success and winning will have to grapple with a transition period. Or will they? Star defender T.J. Watt chimed in on the Steelers’ uncertain QB situation, via Steelers Wire of USA Today.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

The New Orleans Saints interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden to be the team's new offensive coordinator. The Saints have employed Sean Payton as the main offensive voice on the coaching staff since 2006, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach retired earlier in the offseason. The team promoted longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to be the team's new head coach earlier this month, leading to a vacancy for a much-needed experienced coach coordinating the offense.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Elliott's return, Aikman's next move, Landry's wartime past, Super Bowl LVII odds

The confetti has barely been swept off the turf at SoFi Stadium, but Cowboys fans are ready to kick off 2022. There’s reason for optimism, as early oddsmakers have Dallas toward the front of the pack for next year’s big game, and ESPN places them higher in the power rankings than this year’s finish might have suggested. And the Cowboys may once again be helping get the season started with a visit to the defending champs’ house.
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy