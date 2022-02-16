Tenants and shoppers see bright future for Northgate Mall

Eight stores have opened up in Lafayette's Northgate Mall within the past five months.

One of those businesses opened Monday. KATC took a deeper look into the state of the mall and what could be in its future.

Symphony, owner of symphony Boutique, is one of the newest stores to open in the mall.

She started her business in 2017, but says she took a leap of faith in expanding into retail.

“Really and truly it was very easy. I sat down with the mall manager and we talked. I filled out my application. Within the next week I filled out my deposit and lease and I moved in,” Symphony said.

Shoppers and tenants believe the mall has enough room for economic growth. Several companies have said they are thriving in it.

“I think a lot of big companies will start moving in. But it’s not going to happen if the community as a whole makes the decision to come and buy,” said shopper Cameron Gray.

“It’s slowly coming back, but we just need more tenants to come in and support it because it’s going to come back,” another shopper said.

“There is a constant flow of people coming in here. It doesn’t have the same effect as the bigger mall. But there's a constant flow of people in here all day. I know that for sure.”

The Northgate mall has been an anchor in the north Lafayette community for decades.

President of the Greater Southwest Louisiana black Chamber of Commerce, Brandy Landry said she and her staff are a great resource for new businesses.

“We definitely want to focus as a part of the chamber for people to be proactive before they start up their business, especially brick and mortar. And how to attract their demand and supply before they open their store fronts,” said Landry.

The chamber regularly hosts “Lunch and Learn” sessions and, according to Landry, offers benefits to small businesses through larger retailers to help develop business.

A “big tenant” is currently in leasing negotiations at the mall but, because of that process, mall management was unable to share more information.

