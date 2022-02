The 2022 Champions League knockout rounds begin Tuesday as Manchester City takes on Sporting CP in the first leg of their quarterfinals matchup. Man. City finished first in its group in the Champions League and currently sits first in the Premier League as they continue their dominant run. On the other side, Sporting CP out of the Portuguese Liga looks to come in for an upset on the European stage. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO