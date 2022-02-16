ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 16th, 2022

everythinglubbock.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Fire weather is going to be our main concern for the next couple of days as winds start to pick up. Our afternoon high will be warm at 73°. Tonight: A few splash and dash showers come into the forecast tonight with flurries moving into our northern counties. The evening...

www.everythinglubbock.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

FRIDAY: Sunshine will be back by Friday afternoon but the weather will be breezy and cool. Winds will come in from the north at 10 to 15 mph and high temperatures will only warm into the lower 50s. WEEKEND FORECAST: Friday night will be our coldest night with clear skies, lighter winds and low temperatures […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Widespread snow comes tomorrow

Lake effect snow will continue today in the north. Our next round of widespread snow comes tomorrow with a clipper system diving in from Canada. The snow starts in the western counties by mid-morning and spreads east during the day. Hazards will include slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow. Winds will increase by the evening with gusts in excess of 40mph. Then, lake effect snow continues Saturday morning. Snow amounts will mainly be around 1-3″ with areas west/east pushing around 5″.
ENVIRONMENT
binghamtonhomepage.com

February 17 weather forecast: Mild, rainy day

(Thursday, February 17, 2022) Warm, windy, and rainy Thursday before we change back to the snow and cold air in time for the weekend. Thursday is warmer, likely reaching the 50s, but it’s also rainy as the next cold front comes through. Rain showers develop by the afternoon and...
ENVIRONMENT
Great Bend Post

Thursday's Weather

Snow likely, mainly before 10 am. Patchy blowing snow between 9 am and noon. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Cold on Friday morning with temperatures in the single digits. Warming into the 30s by afternoon but strong winds will gust over 40mph out of the southwest. 0.5"-1.0" of snow possible Friday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
everythinglubbock.com

KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 17th, 2022

Today: Blowing dust and windy conditions will continue into our Thursday with a cold front sliding in. The afternoon high will be near 40°, about thirty degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight: Clouds will clear out through our day today and allow maximum cooling overnight. The evening low will drop...
LUBBOCK, TX
WTRF

Heavy rain and mild to cold and quiet for Friday

TONIGHT: Grey and dreary, the absolute best way to describe the weather for today. Rain showers started to move in earlier this morning, and we lingered around with rain activity for most of the afternoon and will continue into the evening. Breezy winds have also been an issue. Forecast wind gusts could approach 40 mph as we head into the evening hours tonight as the cold front advances through. Numerous weather headlines outline the Ohio Valley. A flash flood watch, wind advisory, and special weather statements are still a factor into the overnight period. If you encounter ponded water on a roadway, turn around. Never drive through water. Tonight, the cold front will move in and shift our winds to the northwest. That means a possible changeover to wintry mix and or snow flurries are a possibility. Accumulation will be minimal, but slick spots are possible for the AM commute tomorrow. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid to low 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

Forecast: Storms move out by dawn; Colder Friday

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds will move out before dawn on Friday. It will be windy and chilly with temps struggling to get to 50 degrees. Expect a lot of sun this weekend with gradually moderating temperatures. Friday Forecast. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny by late in the...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Rain moves out, making for a warm sunny Friday

The rain and storms are gone, now we're looking at clearing skies, with breezy and cooler conditions today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate, with only near 50 degrees in the mountains. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times in the mountains. Tonight,...
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

02/17/2022 Evening Update: Get Ready for 24hrs of Wild Weather

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. Here are some of the strongest wind gusts today…as of 10pm. The Rain is expanding over the area right now….mostly light to moderate. this is the beginning of a large area of rain that needs to get through here.
ENVIRONMENT

