It has gone down in Super Bowl history as one of the most celebrated halftime performances to date, but not everyone was excited about seeing Hip Hop & R&B take to the stage. Over the weekend, history was made when Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige came together to celebrate all things West Coast. The ode to Compton continues to trend across the internet, but the praise came with complaints from people who weren't impressed.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO