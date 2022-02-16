ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US retail sales rise most in 10 months, defying Omicron woes

By Reade Pickert Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUS retail sales jumped by the most in 10 months in January, rebounding from an end-of-year slump. The value of overall purchases rose 3.8 percent in...

www.bostonglobe.com

