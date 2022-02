META Publishing and developer Flazm have announced that story-driven puzzle platformer Time Loader is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with a March 10, 2022 release date, and preorders have opened. The game originally launched on PC last November, and sister site PC Invasion thought it was pretty great. Time Loader is set in 1995, and in its console release date trailer, the visuals seem to have a bit of a Toy Story vibe. That’s pretty nice. And story-wise, you play as a homemade RC car robot that somehow has the ability to change time and stop your owner from having a life-changing accident in the future. You can’t accuse the story of being low-effort.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO