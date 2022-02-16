ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

MSU policy change makes it easier to revoke tenure

By Yasmeen Ludy
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ON859_0eG46cFV00

A policy change at Michigan State University will make it easier to revoke tenure.

"This new policy, we believe is a game-changer," said Stephanie Anthony, Vice Chair for MSU faculty staff and senate.

"It is historical, in that the University took a proactive standpoint, and basically reduced the amount of time because so often, these types of policies took a very long time to remove tenured faculty that are definitely doing egregious things or anything along those lines," Anthony added.

Before now, the process took over one year to complete.

Tenure is a system put in place to protect professors' freedom to research and teach even sensitive subjects. It gives tenured professors significant job security but can also make the process of firing wrongdoers difficult and time-consuming.

MSU Spokesperson, Dan Olsen says the university has streamlined the process and put a date by which decisions should be final, "Which is 120 days from the start of the process to that conclusion."

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously and approved the new policy last week.

Tenured faculty may face disciplinary action for relationship and sexual violence, harassment, and financial misdoings.

To revoke tenure, a professor's actions must meet the standard of "gross wrongdoing."

"If they are found to have violated the university's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy, the next step in that process would be applying appropriate sanctions. And so an individual would enter into this policy process the tenured discipline and dismissal for cause process to ultimately determine what their sanctions will be," said Olsen.

Also, if a faculty member's conduct is determined to be egregious enough for tenure revocation, they will no longer be able to retire from the university.

"The MSU faculty, the staff and the administration, we believe our students are priority. They are number one. And we want to make sure that when they come to Michigan State University, they will be in an environment that supports them," said Anthony.

MSU is also working on a professional standards policy for faculty and academic staff to provide a common understanding of what behaviors are appropriate and inappropriate.

Comments / 0

Related
wcmu.org

MSU streamlines policy for firing tenured faculty with cause

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is putting in place a new policy for disciplining and removing tenured faculty with cause. MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff empowered a task force last spring to review the university’s process for dismissing tenured faculty members among other initiatives tied to the university's Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policies.
COLLEGES
Michigan Daily

SACUA talks presidential search, post-tenure policies and endorsement requests

The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met Monday afternoon to discuss SACUA procedures on handling endorsement requests, a resolution on post-tenure at the U-M Flint campus, and a request on the presidential search position. Kentaro Toyama, SACUA member and professor of community information, brought forward a two-page paper on...
FLINT, MI
michiganradio.org

MSU Board of Trustees enacts new policy for disciplining and removing tenured faculty

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is putting in place a new policy for disciplining and removing tenured faculty with cause. MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff empowered a task force last spring to review the university’s process for dismissing tenured faculty members. Their recommendation was for a streamlined process limited to 120 days.
COLLEGES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS COVID policy could change

Milwaukee Public Schools is set to reevaluate its COVID policies this week. The school board president acknowledges no matter what decision is made, it will have parents split.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Olsen
The Atlantic

What College Students Really Think About Cancel Culture

Every couple of months it seems the news features another college-campus free-speech incident. In 2021, for instance, a University of Rochester professor was suspended after quoting texts that contained a racial slur; MIT canceled a lecture by a speaker who’d criticized diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives; and a handful of students across the country felt they were kept out of campus leadership positions due to their conservative beliefs.
COLLEGES
Boston Globe

No flaw in the concept of diversity in university admissions

Professor Ilya Somin’s op-ed siding with Students for Fair Admission in their Supreme Court appeal versus Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is as much a sleight of words as the SFA’s lawsuit (“Court should reject the flawed diversity theory,” Opinion, Feb. 7). Somin compares admission rates of students of Asian heritage to admission rates of white students, but not to the dangling admission rates of other students for whom affirmative action policies reduce unfair discrimination, including students of Asian heritage. The many flaws that Somin outlines are the challenges of effectively achieving diversity aims. However, he presents not a single flaw in the concept that diversity improves higher education. Harvard and North Carolina Chapel Hill are universities, not microversities. Whether privately or federally funded, they are national resources that require greater vision than entitlement gratification. For our nation’s continued growth away from the immoral acts of its history, college and university admissions policies must continue to seek to minimize unfair discrimination in this nation from which students arrive and to which they return.
COLLEGES
eastlansinginfo.news

MSU’s Sophomores-Live-On Policy Creates New Leverage Over Greek Houses

Under Michigan State University’s new “sophomores must live on campus” policy, the City of East Lansing suddenly has newfound powers over MSU students living in fraternities or sororities. That in turn may give MSU and year-round residents living near these houses more leverage, too, to deal with behavioral concerns.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Revoke#College#Senate#The Board Of Trustees
casscountyonline.com

Indiana governor announces work policy changes designed to make State of Indiana a top employer, reward employees

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced three phases of new state work policies that will offer employees more workplace flexibility, enhance their experience and well-being, and continue efforts to make compensation more competitive. “We pledged to evaluate the employee experience to make sure that we are taking...
INDIANA STATE
TIME

College COVID-19 Restrictions No Longer Make Sense

Many of America’s roughly 20 million college students are (still) living with a wide range of restrictions on their lives. Some students face no restrictions—neither vaccination nor mask mandates—while others are subject to bouts of nearly total lock down, such as happened at Emerson college, which issued a “stay in room” directive that lasted through January 18 and prohibited students from leaving their room unless to get tested, obtain food, go to medical appointments, or for employment purposes. Other restrictions across the country include remote classes ( 10-15% of 500 prominent colleges started the spring term online), booster mandates, bans on traveling off campus or internationally, no sharing meals in the dining hall, limits on the number of people in your room at one time, masks at all times indoors and outdoors in crowded settings , bans on eating or drinking inside buildings, and testing every 72 hours to determine COVID-19 status.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Fox News

Texas professor sues university after being punished for saying music theory isn't racist

A professor at the University of North Texas is suing the school for punishing him after he pushed back against the idea that music theory is a function of White supremacy. The lawsuit, first reported by Campus Reform, claims that the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of professor Timothy Jackson were violated by the school when they removed him from the academic journal he co-founded after he published several articles that students and faculty deemed "racist."
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NBC News

Georgetown Law professor apologizes after criticism for calling a student a racial slur

A Georgetown University Law Center professor apologized after a video surfaced last week on Twitter showing him using a racial slur when calling on a student in class. Franz Werro was asking for comments from students during his lecture on Feb. 10 when he said, “OK, so any other surprise, or, what about you, Mr. Chinaman? Sorry to not catch your — maybe you can remind me of your name.”
COLLEGES
southwestern.edu

Southwestern’s First Fully Tenured Black Faculty Member Reggie Byron Will Leave a Legacy of Change and Passion for Research

When Byron first came to Southwestern in 2009, he was one of three full-time Black faculty members (now there are five). After attending graduate school at SUNY Buffalo and The Ohio State University, he could have joined larger and more diverse faculties. But he says two things attracted him to Southwestern. One was his future colleagues. “When I was on the market long ago, I actually did what they call the American Sociological Association’s (ASA) Employment Fair, which is like speed dating, except for a job. And so, I did that and I met a couple of colleagues [Dr. Melissa Johnson and Dr. Ed Kain] from Southwestern.” He had never heard of Southwestern, but the SU team encouraged him to apply. “It wasn’t even on my radar, you know, but then I met them, and they were amazing.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy