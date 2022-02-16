ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leave Awkwafina Alone

By Micah Peters
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Charity and Micah Peters discuss the recent backlash against Awkwafina, the...

www.theringer.com

Finger Lakes Times

Awkwafina addresses ‘blaccent’ criticism, announces Twitter exit

NEW YORK — Awkwafina announced Saturday she’s quitting Twitter, following ongoing accusations of cultural appropriation. The Golden Globe-winning actress and comedian took to social media to address her controversial use of African American Vernacular English — often referred to as a “blaccent” — in some of her performances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Awkwafina Leaves Twitter After ‘Blaccent’ and AAVE Controversy: ‘I Apologize If I Ever Fell Short’

Signing off. Awkwafina decided to leave Twitter after her statement on the use of a “blaccent” and African American Vernacular English (AAVE) brought backlash. “Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter – per my therapist,” the Nora From Queens star, 33, tweeted on Saturday, February 5. “To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always ❤️.”
CELEBRITIES
rwuhawksherald.com

You are not alone

The life of the fattest girl in a friend group is difficult, mentally draining and can make someone feel alone. Maddie Zahm’s newest release “Fat Funny Friend” perfectly describes what these girls experience. An experience I know all too well. I know what it feels like to absolutely hate looking in the mirror and hate being in pictures. I have always stood out in my friend groups as the tall, fat girl living in the much thinner shadows of friends who would drop me in a heartbeat. This song has been playing on repeat since it came out on Feb. 4.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Awkwafina Addresses “Blaccent” Backlash

Since bursting onto the scene, Awkwafina has amassed a legion of fans and continues to nab roles on roles. However, the comic has also received her fair share of criticism. And much of that discourse of late has centered around what some are calling her habitual use of a “blaccent” as the central engine of her comedy.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Awkwafina
