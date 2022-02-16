ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Analysis - Erdogan's plan to steer Turkish economy out of winter of crisis

By Jonathan Spicer
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9UGf_0eG46SN700

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s government is hoping that Turks will endure soaring living costs for just a few more months before inflation begins easing and tourists arrive, helping the economy leave a winter currency crisis behind.

The plan is risky given some small protests have already emerged in the face of annual inflation nearing 50%, and with many economists expecting price and wage pressures to persist throughout the year.

The lira, which plunged 44% last year, is also potentially vulnerable to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate tightening and, closer to home, any Russian military incursion into Ukraine that could strain Ankara’s ties with Moscow and NATO.

But for now, Erdogan - whose push for unorthodox rate cuts initially sparked the crisis last year - has managed to regain some confidence among savers and investors with a combination of state-backed deposit guarantees and costly market interventions.

That has bought the government time to let cuts in sales taxes work to cool off prices and ease the pain for consumers, while it seeks to boost Turkey’s export sector with the help of low lending rates and planned capital injections into state lenders.

Ankara expects those steps, combined with newfound lira stability and eventual base effects, will allow annual inflation to peak in April or May and recede by year end to about 24%, far below analysts’ forecasts.

The stakes are high for Turkey’s leader of 19 years who faces an election by mid-2023 that current polls suggest he might lose.

Ratings agencies and analysts say that while the budget can fund such measures for now, costs and inflation may spiral if the lira comes under renewed pressure. Simply raising interest rates instead would be a better way of containing inflation and bolstering the currency, they say.

Real rates are far in negative territory at 35% and official reserves low and deep in the red when accounting for swaps, leaving Erdogan’s experiment vulnerable to another crisis.

“The government is now using the fiscal space to balance the economy to the extent they can, but of course you can only pull this lever so far given inflation and ... massively negative real rates,” said Anupam Damani, New York-based head of international debt at investment manager Nuveen.

Erdogan’s key goal is to narrow the chronic current account gap - near $15 billion last year - which would replenish official reserves possibly helping the lira, and there are early signs he may have some success there.

As Turkey’s beaches begin filling up in May, Ankara forecasts tourist arrivals to return to pre-pandemic numbers with close to $34 billion in revenues expected to wash in, shoring up the sector that accounts for over 10% of the economy. Turkey’s car rental association told Reuters the fleet size should rebound 25% this year, reflecting visitor expectations.

However, it is not unusual for Turkey to record current account surpluses in the summer only to swing back into deficit in the winter and it may take an export miracle to change that pattern.

CONFIDENCE GAME

After a series of cuts last year to 14% in the policy rate, the lira crashed to all-time lows in December and inflation soared. Since then, however, the depreciation-protected deposits and central bank’s forex sales have calmed markets.

Households and companies have poured some 350 billion lira ($25.5 billion) into the protected accounts, nearly half converted from hard currencies, according to official data.

The central bank has boxed the exchange rate into a tight range near 13.5 to the dollar so far this year, a far cry from the lira’s wild swings in December.

Bankers and economists estimate the central bank spent $20 billion in December and $3 billion in January supporting the lira, but next to nothing this month and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said last week there was no more need to intervene in markets.

Erdogan has promised to protect Turks from “crushing” annual price rises, including 50% for electricity, 55% for food and 76% for energy. The value added tax on basic foods was slashed this month and more relief, possibly for housing, is expected.

Nebati has urged patience and said Turks would wake up to a “very different” reality by the middle of the year.

He also told investors in London the economy would be in even better shape by the election and said now was the “perfect” time to invest, according to one participant.

Yet two days later Fitch cut Turkey’s credit rating deeper into junk territory citing policies that risked even higher inflation, especially if depositors’ confidence is shaken by renewed market stress. Wells Fargo said the lira was emerging markets’ most vulnerable currency.

Goldman Sachs also said that while the state’s deposit protection scheme successfully triggered “a wave of dedollarisation” its success adds to the state’s currency risk exposure.

A test of business confidence comes early next month when February data could show an easing of the trade deficit after it soared in January as a result of a stockpiling rush in the face of soaring import prices, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the patience the government is asking for is wearing thin. Food couriers, nurses and other workers have carried out strikes in recent weeks, joining other scattered rallies in some cities.

Esat Celik, 32, an Istanbul construction worker relying on odd jobs, said he spends more than half his income on food and children’s needs. “I am unemployed now,” he told Reuters. “It is very hard to continue like this but let’s see how long it lasts.”

($1 = 13.5958 liras)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German army reinforcements reach Lithuania amid Ukraine crisis

RUKLA MILITARY BASE, Lithuania, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A German army convoy of 130 soldiers and 60 vehicles reached Lithuania on Thursday, bringing almost half of planned reinforcements for the country's German-led NATO battlegroup amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. announces Abrams tanks for Poland as Russia threat mounts

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Friday the planned sale of 250 Abrams tanks to Poland, as Washington moves to strengthen the defenses of a key eastern European ally amid a mounting threat of war between neighboring Ukraine and Russia. Austin made the announcement...
MILITARY
The Independent

Blinken says Russian attack plans for Ukraine go beyond ‘conventional’ weapons

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia’s plans for an invasion of Ukraine go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons and urged Moscow to renew diplomatic efforts rather than launch what would be the largest land invasion in Europe since the end of the Second World War.“Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, who addressed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the ongoing crisis.Live updates: Latest on Ukraine crisisMr Blinken’s suggestion that Russian plans on inflicting attacks using other than “conventional”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Crisis#Inflation#Interest Rates#Analysis Erdogan#Turkish#Turks#Russian#Nato#Erd
Reuters

Alarm as east Ukraine shelling enters second day

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels reported increased shelling in eastern Ukraine for a second straight day on Friday, an escalation that Washington and other Western allies say could form part of a Russian pretext to invade. Russia denies Western accusations that it is planning...
POLITICS
Reuters

FX firms on hopes for easing in Russia-Ukraine tensions

BUDAPEST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies edged higher on Friday, recouping some losses from the previous session, as markets hoped for an easing of geopolitical tensions after news of talks between the United States and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian rouble rises, outshines EMEA FX for the week

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble led gains among major emerging market currencies in Europe, Middle East and Africa on Friday, buoyed by hopes of a solution to the standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. The rouble was 1.1% stronger against the dollar after slipping 1.5% in...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Russia
Reuters

Take Five: War and peace

(Reuters) - Tensions over Ukraine are set to keep markets on edge in the week ahead while U.S. consumer data and results from major U.S. retailers will give fresh insights into shoppers’ minds as well as inflation and supply chains. PMI data could show how major economies are faring...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: Milley speaks to regional allies, Dow sees worst day of 2022 as tensions mount

This is CNBC's live blog tracking the latest developments in the crisis involving Ukraine and Russia. The Ukraine-Russia crisis is at a pivotal moment. Ukraine accused pro-Russian separatists of attacking a village near the border. In the U.S., meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at the United Nations, made an urgent appeal against an invasion.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Creating chaos’: Russia fans flames in the Balkans to threaten EU and Nato

Even as Russia threatens to invade Ukraine, its gambits continue in southeast Europe, where it is playing a major role in shaking up an already fragile peace in the countries that make up the former Yugoslavia.Russia is flooding Serbia with weapons. It is stirring up ethnic hatred in Bosnia-Herzegovina. It is threatening Kosovo and North Macedonia. It is meddling in Montenegro.Kremlin support for ethnic Serbs has helped fuel the latest wave of surging nationalism that threatens to undo the peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina, potentially reignite armed conflict over Kosovo, and stir up political troubles in North Macedonia and Nato member Montenegro.Across...
EUROPE
Reuters

German defence minister sees no sign of Russian withdrawal, 'just words'

BRUSSELS Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany has seen no sign that Russia has withdrawn troops from the Ukraine border area, and Moscow must do so urgently to de-escalate the situation or else face harsh consequences, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday. Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
CNBC

European markets cautious as Russia-Ukraine crisis develops

LONDON — European markets were muted on Friday, with global sentiment hanging in the balance as the Ukraine-Russia crisis reaches a pivotal moment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered just above the flatline in early trade, with food and beverage stocks adding 0.8% while travel and leisure stocks fell 0.8%.
MARKETS
101 WIXX

Britain says Russia’s Putin could drag out Ukraine crisis for months

LONDON (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin could drag out the Ukraine crisis for months in an attempt to challenge Western unity, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. “There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine,” Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph newspaper....
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia, China tone down G20 text on geopolitical tensions

JAKARTA/TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia and China watered down a communique being drafted by heads of the Group of 20 major economies on Friday to remove a reference to "current" geopolitical tensions clouding the global economic outlook, sources at the talks said. The meeting of G20 finance ministers and...
POLITICS
ABQJournal

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as NATO eyes Russia move

LONDON — Western fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent have eased but not disappeared. Diplomatic efforts to avert war got new energy this week after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was willing to discuss security issues with NATO, and Russia said it was withdrawing some of its troops gathered near Ukraine’s borders.
POLITICS
Reuters

Oil heads for weekly fall on Iranian oil hopes

London, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Friday and were heading for a weekly fall as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed fears of potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Brent crude futures fell $2.44, or 2,6%, to $90.53 a barrel BY 1032...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy