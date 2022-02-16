Newport News gives Riverside Health System $3 million to expand mental health services

Riverside Health System is expanding by investing $6 to $7 million of its own money into its behavioral health services along with asking for contributions from Newport News and Hampton and applying for state grants. Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press/TNS

Newport News is contributing $3 million to Riverside Health System’s effort to expand its mental health services.

The nonprofit health system is expanding by investing $6 to $7 million of its own money into its behavioral health services along with asking for contributions from Newport News and Hampton and applying for state grants.

“This all really began because we have patients in our emergency rooms for days on end that were stuck, and that just wasn’t the right place for them,” Stacey Johnson, vice president and executive director of Riverside Behavioral Health Center, told the Newport News City Council.

“Our goal is to reduce crises and readmission,” Johnson said. “We want to really keep folks stable in the community.”

The health care provider’s plans include an intensive outpatient program that allows people to live at home while receiving mental health treatment three hours a day, four days a week. The treatment includes health care, medication management and therapy.

Riverside launched a similar program for addiction treatment two weeks ago.

Riverside is also working to expand its therapy programs for those with mental illness and create a clinic for medications that are given by injection.

Johnson said the hospital system — like others around the country — has seen an increase in patients seeking care for mental health problems.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit focused on national health issues, found that 41% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression in January 2021, which was up from 11% in 2019.

It can take months to get an outpatient psychiatric appointment, Johnson said. The extended services should improve wait times for help outside of a hospital.

For those who do need hospital-level treatment, Riverside is in the process of adding additional beds and eight private rooms. The hospital does not currently have private rooms for patients needing psychiatric help.

The Newport News City Council approved the money to fulfill Riverside’s request earlier this month using federal stimulus money.

Riverside is also planning to open a psychiatric emergency department for adults and children in about a year’s time, Johnson said. Currently, it can take anywhere from four to 24 hours for a patient to be transported to a psychiatric facility. Johnson said that an in-house psychiatric emergency department would give patients access to services faster.

The project is expected to cost Riverside at least an additional $14 million.

