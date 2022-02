In 2014, China’s extension of economic and political backing to Russia after its annexation of Crimea was limited. Beijing signaled support for Moscow, for example, by signing energy, trade, and finance deals as well as a currency swap worth $25 billion. But while the Power of Siberia pipeline moved ahead and Putin’s inner circle benefited from access to Chinese money, many of the other agreements remained on paper. China condemned U.S. and European sanctions on Russia, but Chinese commercial banks abided by those sanctions to avoid being cut off from U.S. financial markets and the international banking system. In his political pronouncements, Chinese President Xi Jinping was careful not to swing openly behind Moscow at the expense of China’s relationships in Europe or to risk being labeled a fellow aggressor.

