Gov. Youngkin signs law making masks optional in schools by March

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates on Wednesday.

The House of Delegates approved Youngkin’s amendments earlier that day after fast-tracking the bill through the legislative process. One requires school divisions to comply with the law beginning March 1, 2022.

With the stroke of a pen, Youngkin cemented his push for parental choice into state law. It’s a clarification Youngkin hopes will put an end to lawsuits as his executive order is tied up in court.

“We will get back to normal and this is the path,” Youngkin told a roaring crowd. “This is a very, very important day to re-establish the recognition that parents have a fundamental right to make decisions with regards to their children’s education, their upbringing and their care.”

The law keeps schools open five days per week for in-person instruction, with some limited exceptions for temporary remote learning. It says parents don’t need an excuse to opt out of masking and students can’t be disciplined for not wearing a face covering.

Bronagh McAllister, a fourth grader at Waynewood Elementary School in Fairfax County, joined Youngkin for the press conference. She said she is on her 9th suspension for not wearing a mask.

“It’s hard to breathe and it’s hard to talk to people and make friends and it’s hard to understand my teacher,” McAllister said.

The law was opposed by most Democrats, though a handful supported it in the Senate.

Delegate Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax) challenged whether Youngkin’s amendment speeding up implementation of the bill could be adopted with a simple majority vote in the GOP-controlled House, even though Democrats have done this in the past. He also argued the state shouldn’t be taking away decision-making authority from localities.

“This has been a rush to give the governor a much needed political win. This is bad policy, poorly executed, in violation of the Constitution of Virginia,” Simon said on the House floor.

The CDC still recommends universal masking in schools. Several Virginia school districts have continued to follow that guidance, disregarding Youngkin’s executive order that aimed to allow parents to opt-out of local mandates.

Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D-Virginia Beach) is worried about how the new state law will impact her immunocompromised child.

“I would say to Governor Youngkin you haven’t talked to all the parents. You only talked to the parents who want to vote for you,” Convirs-Fowler said.

Legal Analyst Russ Stone said the General Assembly’s approval strengthens the parental choice push, with Youngkin’s executive order on shaky legal ground.

“You can sue for just about anything. That doesn’t mean you’re going to win. It’s going to be a lot harder to win any kind of a lawsuit when in fact you’re basically challenging a law that has been passed by the General Assembly,” Stone said. “This law does encroach upon local school board powers and there may be some push back on that. But it would have to end up in the courts and the law is now pretty clear.”

Another amendment from Youngkin clarified that the governor will retain his emergency powers, allowing him to reinstate mask mandates or other mitigation strategies in another possible coronavirus surge.

In an interview, Youngkin said the change was a suggestion from Democratic leadership.

“I don’t think we’re going to need it,” Youngkin said. “COVID is not going to go away. We’re going to have to deal with it for a long time but I do believe what we’re going to be dealing with is a far less severe version.”

Also on Wednesday, the Loudon County Circuit Court ruled in favor of parent choice for masks and declared that Youngkin’s first attempt at removing mandates, Executive Order Two, is lawful.

“Today is a great day for Virginia’s parents and kids,” Youngkin said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “Not only did we pass a bipartisan bill empowering parents to opt-out of school mask mandates, but also the Loudoun Circuit Court reaffirmed parents’ rights to have a say in their child’s health, education, care, and wellbeing.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.