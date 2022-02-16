ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Actor Saget's family sues to block public release of death records

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6Lvz_0eG463dR00

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The family of comedian and actor Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block Florida officials from publicly releasing photographs and other records from an investigation into his death last month, court documents showed.

Citing privacy concerns, Saget's wife and other family members said photos, videos and other recordings stemming from Orange County Sheriff's investigation into the comedian's death should only be released to the family.

Saget, 65, best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room last month. His family previously said the cause was head trauma that occurred when he accidentally hit his head.

Various news outlets have been seeking access to the investigative records.

"Release of the records to the public would cause immediate and widespread dissemination of the Records to the internet, as well as print and television media outlets, which would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress," Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo and other relatives said in court filing.

Representatives for the Orange County Sheriff's office and Florida's District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, both named in the lawsuit, could not be immediately reached for comment on the filing, first reported by USA Today.

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

Final Autopsy Report released in Bob Saget’s death reveals more than just head trauma

The final autopsy report has been released in the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget. Saget was found deceased in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel on January 9 by hotel staff after Saget’s family requested a welfare check on the 65-year-old actor. Multiple family members had tried to reach Saget by phone and were unsuccessful. Hotel staff found Mr. Saget unresponsive and called 911.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Bob Saget’s Widow Reveals Final Text Message from Comedian

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo is opening up about the pair’s final conversation. Keep reading to hear the couple’s sweet messages. America lost a comedic legend. “Full House” star Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022 in his hotel room while on a comedy tour. The news is still hard to accept for fans and family alike. Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo is now sharing the comedian’s final text messages to her before his death.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Just In: Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed

At about a month since Bob Saget passed away, his cause of death has finally been revealed. The Full House star was originally found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, confirmed dead on January 9th, 2022. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family confirmed.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Family reveals Bob Saget’s cause of death

***The video above is from a previous report*** (WJW) – Bob Saget‘s family revealed his cause of death one month after the “Full House” star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room. In a statement sent to NewsNation, the family confirmed that Saget died from head trauma. The family said investigators determined that he […]
CLEVELAND, OH
SheKnows

Bob Saget's Family Has Filed a Lawsuit to Keep Certain Details of the Actor's Death Private

The loss of Bob Saget is still being felt over a month after he died from head trauma, which was ruled an accident just last week. Now his family, including widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, filed a lawsuit asking a judge to block the release of his medical records because they had concerns about privacy due to the high interest in his case. Florida Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu agreed with them on Wednesday and granted a temporary block on the release of those documents, which also includes photos, and video and audio...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Records#Usa Today
Popculture

Bob Saget's Family Gets Legal Victory in Lawsuit Over Investigation Details

Bob Saget's family has landed a legal victory in their lawsuit over the investigation details of the comedian's death. According to TMZ, as of around 9 A.M. PT, a judge granted Saget's family a temporary restraining order to block the release of pictures taken at the hotel room where he died. The outlet had previously reported that Saget's family filed a lawsuit in Orange County, Florida, asking that the photos taken in the hotel room during the investigation not be released, because under Florida law the police could legally go public with the pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget Was COVID Positive At Time Of Death, Autopsy Reveals

New details surrounding the passing of beloved comedian Bob Saget have been revealed. According to the official autopsy report released on Thursday, the 65-year-old Full House and Fuller House star was COVID positive when he died from a freak head injury he sustained inside an Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Jan. 9.
ORLANDO, FL
AOL Corp

Judge rules to keep Bob Saget death investigation records private

A Florida judge has temporarily blocked the release of additional documents related to Bob Saget's death, ruling that his family has "a clear legal right or interest in the Protected Records as the surviving spouse and children of Mr. Saget." On Wednesday, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Bob Saget’s family wins injunction to keep death photos secret as fatal injury blamed on hotel headboard

A Florida judge has temporarily granted a request from the late comedian Bob Saget’s family to block the public release of records related to his sudden January death in a hotel room in Orlando, including photos of the scene and autopsy information.The decision comes a day after the family sought an injunction in a Florida court to prevent the full file from being available to the public.“The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr Saget and his family,” Brian Bieber, an attorney representing the...
ACCIDENTS
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Mystery Death: Cops Believe Actor Hit Headboard, Causing Massive Skull Fracture

Authorities are doubling down on Bob Saget's cause of death as mystery continues to surround the comedian's unexpected passing. Law enforcement in Orlando, Florida, who found Saget dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room on February 9, is standing firm that the Full House actor hit his head on something connected to the bed — presumably the headboard — and quickly lost consciousness.
ORLANDO, FL
CinemaBlend

Bob Saget's Wife And Daughters Just Filed A Lawsuit Following His Death

For over a month now, many have been mourning the loss of actor and comedian, who passed away at the age of 65. Details on the circumstances surrounding his death were initially unknown, though his family revealed last week that his cause of death was head trauma. Now, Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters are reportedly taking legal action and suing county officials. The group is reportedly doing so in an attempt to keep the details of the investigation into the star’s death private.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy