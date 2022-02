“TOUCH” SINGLE OUT NOW FROM GABRIEL — DEBUT ALBUM DUE VIA ISLAND RECORDS LISTEN / WATCH. Multi-hyphenate artist keshi announces his headlining “HELL / HEAVEN,” tour taking place this upcoming Spring 2022 with shows in Europe and North America. He’ll be making stops in London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, and many more cities before finishing his tour in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Due to overwhelming demand during pre-sale this week several venues have been upgraded to larger rooms and several cities added a second date, marking a monumental moment for keshi as it shows he commands a large and loyal fanbase. Tickets are on sale to the general public now.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO