Good Samaritan pulls victim to safety in blazing car crash

A Good Samaritan has been hailed a hero after they pulled a car crash victim to safety on Tuesday morning.

The terrifying collision happened after a truck rear-ended a Volkswagen car, which was hit to the side before another car drove into it.

This then led to a firey blaze which tragically killed the driver of the Volkswagen, and the driver of the other car was left with serious injuries.

The incident happened in Travis County , Texas .

Sign up to our free newsletters here .