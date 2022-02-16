Tetra Bio-Pharma gets approval for C$4.5M loan from Québec authority

While COVID-19 has driven recent quarterly beats, the Street seems to be overlooking the better long-term positioning of Hologic's diagnostics business post-COVID-19. Despite some impressive recent quarters, Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares have underperformed since my last update on this diversified diagnostics and women’s health company. Hologic has benefited from an unexpectedly strong “tail” to COVID-19 testing revenue, but underlying performance has been solid as well, and the company is now in a much stronger position than it was before the pandemic. Hologic shares are down about 6% since my last update on the company, underperforming the broader medical device space, but not faring too poorly next to names like QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN), Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO) or bioMerieux (OTC:BMXXY). If Hologic can hit my target of mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth, double-digit free cash flow growth, and mid-30%’s “post-COVID” EBITDA margins, these shares look undervalued below the low-$80’s.
