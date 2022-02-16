ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tetra Bio-Pharma gets approval for C$4.5M loan from Québec authority

By Ravikash
 1 day ago
Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) announced the approval of a C$4.5M participative loan from the ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation under the BioMed Propulsion Program,...

Seeking Alpha

