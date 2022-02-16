ViacomCBS changes name to Paramount after record streaming subs growth in Q4

The CFO of ViacomCBS, soon to be known as Paramount, said Tuesday that the company is looking hard for “efficiencies” at its traditional businesses to divert as much cash it can to streaming, where investment will pass $6 billion by 2024. That’s up from $2.2 billion last year, the streamer’s first. (Netflix laid out more than $17 billion on programming in 2021.) Naveen Chopra also forecast direct-to-consumer revenue that year of $9 billion (up from a previous goal of $6 billion) as content and global expansion drives growth. He anticipated an operating loss of $500 million in 2022, with the red ink...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO