ViacomCBS changes name to Paramount after record streaming subs growth in Q4

 5 days ago

US-based media conglomerate ViacomCBS has changed its name to Paramount. The company said the move will bring together its portfolio of entertainment properties under the new parent company name Paramount Global, or, more simply, Paramount. ‘This is an exciting moment in the history of our company,’ president and chief...

Deadline

ViacomCBS Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast But Adds Record 9.4M Streaming Subscribers To Hit 56M

ViacomCBS missed Wall Street forecasts for earnings per share in the fourth quarter, but added a record 9.4 million streaming subscribers and smashed revenue projections. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents, but they came in at 26 cents on an adjusted, diluted basis compared with $1.04 in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $8 billion, though, far outdistanced estimates for $7.51 billion, climbing 16%. Investors seemed unnerved by the earnings miss, sending shares down nearly 5% in after-hours trading after they had closed the regular session at $35.99. Streaming was by far the standout category in terms of revenue, shooting up 48%...
Ledger-Enquirer

Can ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ Become a Rival to Nextflix and Disney+?

The streaming era is a brave new world, but it’s also a tough one. At some point, all of the major networks came to realize that while live television still had its uses -- last Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast for instance -- the industry was increasingly shifting to a streaming model and it didn’t make sense to allow Netflix to keep using the various media companies’ back catalog of films and television shows to become one of their chief rivals.
Seekingalpha.com

ViacomCBS rebranding company as Paramount Global

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) is rebranding the company to Paramount Global - a doubling down on its content strategy and streaming focus going forward. That comes as part of its earnings call (currently ongoing). The company will pursue new ticker symbols: PARA for its Class B shares, and PARAA for its...
The State

Roku Stock Plunges On Streaming Spend, Sales Growth Forecasts After Q4 Earnings Miss

Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report shares plunged in pre-market trading after the streaming service hub posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and sharp slowdown in revenue growth. Roku said revenues for the three months ending in December were pegged at $865.3 million, with active accounts rising 17.4%...
Shari Redstone
Seekingalpha.com

ViacomCBS earnings call: A flood of content feeding transformation to Paramount

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) - now becoming Paramount Global - kicked off an investor event following its Q4 earnings with a voluminous load of content news, setting up the pipeline that will feed the new Paramount. "Franchises are our future," the company said in a prophetic note before unveiling lengthy plans...
The US Sun

Why did ViacomCBS change their name?

VIACOMCBS is undergoing a rebranding process that will result in a name change. The parent company of MTV, Nickelodeon and more will be known as Paramount Global going forward. Why did ViacomCBS change their name?. CBS News anchor Nora O’Donnell told viewers that ViacomCBS will adopt the name Paramount Global....
Seekingalpha.com

What's in store for ViacomCBS Q4 earnings?

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-56.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.49B (+9.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, VIAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
Deadline

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Sees 100M Streaming Subs By 2024 As Company Rebrands

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said the company now anticipates 100 million streaming subscribers in 2024 – well above a previous forecast of 65M-75M, after record ads in the fourth quarter and amid a rebranding of the company to Paramount – (officially ‘Paramount Global’ but the company prefers to be called just ‘Paramount’.) He said the company is already posting streaming results it didn’t anticipate until next January, and that it’s set to hit its 2024 subscriber target two years ahead of schedule in 2022. Bakish said CFO Naveen Chopra will give more detail on the tail end of a virtual investor...
Deadline

Tom Cruise, Shari Redstone Jump In On Paramount As Renamed ViacomCBS To Spend $6B On Streaming Content In 2024

The CFO of ViacomCBS, soon to be known as Paramount, said Tuesday that the company is looking hard for “efficiencies” at its traditional businesses to divert as much cash it can to streaming, where investment will pass $6 billion by 2024. That’s up from $2.2 billion last year, the streamer’s first. (Netflix laid out more than $17 billion on programming in 2021.) Naveen Chopra also forecast direct-to-consumer revenue that year of $9 billion (up from a previous goal of $6 billion) as content and global expansion drives growth. He anticipated an operating loss of $500 million in 2022, with the red ink...
