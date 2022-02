Grant Shapps has become the second Cabinet minister in five days to test positive for coronavirus.The Transport Secretary wrote on Twitter that he has “tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required”.Have tested positive for #COVID19 so am self-isolating and testing as required.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 4, 2022On Thursday he spoke in the House of Commons and visited London Marylebone railway station to record a video and pose for photographs alongside train enthusiast and former politician Michael Portillo.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed she tested positive on Monday. Read More Minister claims PM ‘taking charge’ as fifth aide leaves No 10 - livePrince Andrew’s ex claims famous photo of him with Giuffre is fakeMark Zuckerberg loses $29bn overnight as people abandon Facebook

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO