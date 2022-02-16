ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

January retail sales surge 3.8% as consumers defy inflation

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, , Associated Press
Journal-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Fueled by pay gains, solid hiring and enhanced savings, Americans sharply ramped up their spending at retail stores last month in a sign that many consumers remain unfazed by rising inflation. Retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday,...

www.journal-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Retail sales increased by 3.8 percent in January, as the fear of omicron recedes.

Retail sales increased by a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in November, far beyond the expectations of the majority of economists. It was a significant improvement over sales in the previous month, which fell 2.5 percent, according to revised numbers provided Wednesday by the United States Commerce Department. Inflationary pressures were...
BUSINESS
WWD

Consumer Spending Is Picking Up at Walmart

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is proving that consumer spending is picking up throughout the nation, despite inflationary pressures, as the world attempts to reopen.   The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer revealed quarterly and full-year earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on top and bottom lines for both the quarter and full year, thanks to groceries and gifts during the recent holiday shopping season. Walmart increased its full-year guidance as a result, causing company shares to close up 4.01 percent Thursday to $138.88 apiece. More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of...
BENTONVILLE, AR
newschain

January retail sales bounce back after Omicron disruption

Shoppers returned to the high street in droves last month as UK retail sales rebounded after the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the easing of related restrictions, new figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales rose by 1.9% in January, meaning they were 3.6%...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Walmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales

NEW YORK — (AP) — Walmart muscled through rising inflation, a snarled global supply chain and surging costs related to COVID-19 sick leave among its workers to deliver strong fourth quarter results Thursday. The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also delivered on Thursday an upbeat outlook...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China NEV sales drop 18.6% in January after subsidy cut

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China fell 18.6% month-on-month in January after the country cut subsidies for NEVs by 30%, industry data showed on Friday. Sales of NEVs, which include battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in petrol-electric hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, in January reached...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Walmart Reports Solid Q4 Profits On Strong US Consumer Demand

Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly profits Thursday as strong consumer demand during the festive season offset the hit from higher costs. The giant retailer pointed to some $400 million in higher-than-expected supply chain costs at its namesake US division, plus an additional $400 million hit due to employee absences during the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Americans#Ap#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Pnc Financial#Omicron
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Walmart forecasts full-year profit above expectations

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday, signaling a steady demand at stores even as supply-chain issues and rampant cost inflation pressure the retail giant’s margins. While Walmart has increased prices on some products, it still undercuts rivals due to its scale and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
AFP

US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. "The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, adding that the sales forecast better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The White House cheered the data, saying on Twitter that it shows how President Joe Biden "has taken concrete action to get Americans back to work, battle Covid-19, and address supply chain issues, helping our economy continue to build on what has already been a historic period of growth."
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
Financial World

US retail sales race to record as economy shows dubious resilience ahead of rate hike

In what could be viewed as a courtesy to a number of pandemic-driven stimulus before and after the November 2020 US Presidential election with US households wealth hovering to a record in expense a caustic budget deficit what would more likely to require another debt-ceiling for the US Treasury from the Federal Reserve in a near term, US retail sales jumped by the most in more than ten months in January, as purchase of motor vehicles alongside other goods led the tallies.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy